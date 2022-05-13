Bismarck extends season on clutch double, catches

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Will Clark was in the right place during several crucial occasions on Thursday to help the Bismarck baseball team extend its season in dramatic fashion.

The sophomore left fielder delivered a tiebreaking, two-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, then preserved a wild 3-2 victory over Principia with a running catch for the final out.

The fourth-seeded Indians survived the pressure of facing elimination, along with the uncomfortably hot weather for the middle of May to advance in the Class 2, District 4 tournament.

Sophomore pitcher Garrett Mork overcame a leadoff walk to Micah Worley in the seventh, and flung his glove in elation once Clark tracked down the dangerous flare by opposing hurler Cole Christensen.

Mork surrendered just two unearned runs on six hits, and struck out eight batters in the complete game. His lone walk of an otherwise efficient outing nearly proved costly.

Pinch-runner Eli Ackerman reached third base with one out following a bad pick-off throw and ground ball, but senior second baseman Trevor Politte snared a line drive on one knee for an enormous second out.

Politte singled off the end of his bat to spark the go-ahead rally, and moved up on a passed ball before Carter Hedrick drew a two-out walk from Christensen

Clark, who finished 2-for-3 and also factored heavily into an eventful fifth inning, pulled a drive that landed just a couple of inches inside the left-field chalk.

Bismarck (11-9-1) mustered just four hits during the contest, but countered an initial breakthrough by the Panthers to earn a date with top-seeded Crystal City on Monday.

An outstanding duel developed immediately between the hurlers. While Mork was excellent on the mound, the early edge belonged to his opponent.

Christensen picked up five strikeouts over six innings, and carried a no-hitter through four while retiring 12 of his first 13 batters. Only a lead-off walk to Gage Grounds interrupted that streak, and Bismarck saw the potential to cash in at that juncture fade amid consecutive strikeouts.

First baseman J.C. Whitelock made a tremendous pick off the grass moments later to conclude the Bismarck third.

Mork struck out the side to leave a runner at second during the home half, but two errors in the fifth provided the window of opportunity for Principia (8-13) to surge ahead.

A single by No. 9 batter Gavin Horton was misplayed in right field, resulting in runners at second and third with one out as the game remained scoreless.

Mork obtained a needed strikeout on a sweeping delivery, but Skyler Stock served a two-run single into shallow right-center for a 2-0 advantage.

Clark rescued the Indians from at least two more runs with a twisting catch above his head in deep left field, then singled to spark his club during its half of the fifth.

Freshman catcher Lucas Dickey followed with a clean single to right before a peculiar play unfolded to gift the Indians their first run.

The field umpire ruled that Horton was trying to extract the ball from his glove once securing a catch in right field as it landed on the ground.

Clark broke toward third base and was awarded home plate when the incoming throw sailed high into the Principia dugout for an error.

Tyler Mork got the tying RBI on a ground out to the shortstop. His younger brother kept the momentum from there by working a quick top of the sixth.

Third baseman Hunter Dugal snared a sharp drive, and right fielder Joey Randazzo atoned for an earlier miscue with two straight running catches toward the line.

Dickey pounced quickly from behind the dish to field a game-opening bunt, and later grasped two foul tips for strikeouts.

