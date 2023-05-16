TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. – Cale Schaumberg limited the Bismarck lineup to just two singles on Monday while sending Crystal City into the Class 2, District 4 championship round.

The tall left-hander struck out six batters and walked three through six scoreless innings, and the top-seeded Hornets emerged with a 4-0 semifinal victory.

Cyle Schaumberg finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, and Crystal City (12-13) advanced to face Valley for the title on Wednesday.

Bismarck (10-10) countered on the mound with freshman lefty Eon Bone, and helped him work around two runners in the opening frame with an alert defensive play.

Second baseman Joey Randazzo took the throw from shortstop Garrett Mork on a force play, then fired home to catcher Gavin Butery for the sweeping tag on diving runner Cyle Schaumberg.

Bone allowed one run on two hits and two walks through four innings. He struck out two batters in the second, and needed just six pitches to navigate the fourth on three ground balls.

Mork finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Indians with singles in the fourth and sixth innings. He was their only player to advance past second base against Cale Schaumberg.

Cyle Schaumberg opened the scoring in the home half of the third with two-out single, and the margin remained at 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth.

Reed Lamar-Finch drew a leadoff walk before stealing second base, and Mork was summoned to the mound in a difficult spot after Bone went to an ensuing 3-0 count with no outs.

Mork threw a strike before the inherited at-bat ended in a sacrifice bunt, and the damage appeared to be limited after Clayton Roussin made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly to clear the bases.

But leadoff man Ian Kirn sparked a two-out resurgence with an infield hit, and scored on a shallow flare the Cyle Schaumberg turned into a hustling RBI double. The ball narrowly eluded the outstretched glove of oncoming right fielder Sven Wilson after a long run.

Nolan Eisenbeis reached base on an infield error moments later, and stayed in a rundown long enough for Schaumberg to cross the plate for a third run in the inning.

Kirn made a solid charging defensive play at shortstop to end the top of the fourth, then closed out the contest by striking out all three batters in the seventh.

The Indians extended their season with a narrow 2-1 victory over Living Word Christian on Thursday.