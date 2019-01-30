Try 1 month for 99¢
Boyer Covering Ground For St. Charles
Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Brady Boyer recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, Mo. The center fielder occupied a spot with the middle portion of the lineup last season while helping the Dragons earn MAAA regular-season and tournament titles. Pictured seated are his parents Jason and Katie Boyer. Standing are Ste. Genevieve athletic director Jeff Nix (left) and head baseball coach Mike McDaniel.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments