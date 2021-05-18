Boyer leads charge as Dragons down Rebels

STE. GENEVIEVE – After watching two Ste. Genevieve teammates strike out from third base, Zach Boyer made sure his leadoff triple in the fifth inning would not be wasted.
The junior pitcher punctuated his dazzling performance on Monday evening by successfully stealing home, and the Dragons beat Central 7-1 in a rain-soaked Class 4, District 2 semifinal game.
Boyer lacked only a double for the cycle while finishing 3-for-4, and collected eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings on the mound while allowing six hits.
Ste. Genevieve (12-15) turned a one-out error into three eventual unearned runs during the third inning, and advanced to face top seed Valle Catholic for the title on Tuesday.
Slade Schweiss singled twice and scored the lone run for Central (16-8), which stranded eight runners as the bottom three spots in the order combined for seven strikeouts in nine plate appearances.
Central coach Ronnie Calvird chose experience from a varsity roster devoid of seniors, as junior Brendon Jenkins was tapped to start the district opener over freshman Casen Murphy.
Boyer homered to left-center in the opening frame off Jenkins, who yielded two earned runs out of six overall on five hits while fanning five and working into the fifth.
Ste. Genevieve batted first as the lower seed despite playing on home turf, and grabbed a 2-0 advantage when Wyatt Springkamper drove in fellow freshman Aiden Meyer with a sacrifice fly.
Aiden Boyer followed up his double in the first inning with an RBI single in the third before crossing the plate on a wild pitch to make it 5-0. Carter Klump added a sacrifice fly in between.
The Rebels carried some momentum and confidence from a strong regular season, but struggled to deliver timely hits against Boyer, who worked around singles by Jett Bridges and Michael Vance in the second.
Murphy relieved effectively once called upon in the fifth, but Boyer used a tremendous two-out jump to dive across the plate as the incoming pitch popped away from catcher Dylan Holifield.
Central broke a 6-0 deficit and potential shutout following three straight two-out singles by Slade Schweiss, Ty Schweiss and Murphy, then threatened for more during the home half.
Jace Crump hit a blistering comebacker with two men aboard that Boyer reacted to snare before calmly flipping the ball to first base for the third out.
Boyer concluded his outing when pinch-hitter Trenton Mayberry battled for nine pitches and reached first as a delivery bounced and struck a stunned catcher Hunter Lorance near the neck area.
Nathan Selby closed out the victory by retiring four of his five batters faced.
Springkamper notched an infield hit in the sixth, and represented the lone run charged against Murphy – who struck out six – on a two-out balk after Payton Matthews singled.
Bridges was 1-for-2 overall plus a walk, and acquired the lone stolen base for Central, which previously topped the Dragons 2-1 on April 8.