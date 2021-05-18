Boyer leads charge as Dragons down Rebels

Ste. Genevieve batted first as the lower seed despite playing on home turf, and grabbed a 2-0 advantage when Wyatt Springkamper drove in fellow freshman Aiden Meyer with a sacrifice fly.

Aiden Boyer followed up his double in the first inning with an RBI single in the third before crossing the plate on a wild pitch to make it 5-0. Carter Klump added a sacrifice fly in between.

The Rebels carried some momentum and confidence from a strong regular season, but struggled to deliver timely hits against Boyer, who worked around singles by Jett Bridges and Michael Vance in the second.

Murphy relieved effectively once called upon in the fifth, but Boyer used a tremendous two-out jump to dive across the plate as the incoming pitch popped away from catcher Dylan Holifield.

Central broke a 6-0 deficit and potential shutout following three straight two-out singles by Slade Schweiss, Ty Schweiss and Murphy, then threatened for more during the home half.

Jace Crump hit a blistering comebacker with two men aboard that Boyer reacted to snare before calmly flipping the ball to first base for the third out.