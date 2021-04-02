Boyer leads Dragons to matinee victory over AV

IRONTON – Zach Boyer did his part to help create a pitcher’s duel on the mound, then delivered a loud swing at the plate to break it open.
The junior right-hander scattered five hits and struck four while going the distance from a chilly and windy noon start, and Ste. Genevieve topped Arcadia Valley 4-1 on Thursday.
Andrew Glassey finished 2-for-3, and Adrien DeRousse added a single and run scored for the Dragons in a brisk contest that spanned 1 hour and 27 minutes.
Arcadia Valley senior Taylon Jones was also sharp in defeat, matching zeroes with Boyer through four innings. He allowed six hits and struck out seven in a complete game.
Payton Matthews sparked the go-ahead rally with a one-out single and stolen base in the fifth. Chaytin Lea was safe on an ensuing slow tapper that Jones tracked down but bobbled.
Boyer stepped up with runners at second and third, and hammered a drive that carried into center field and resulted in a two-RBI triple and error.
He hesitated while rounding third base, then sprinted home with a dive for a 3-0 lead after an incoming throw was not handled cleanly along the infield.
Jones responded with back-to-back strikeouts, but Ste. Genevieve (3-5) tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth.
Glassey legged out a swinging bunt leading off the frame. DeRousse, who stole second after grounding into a fielder’s choice, crossed the plate on a two-out error.
Quentin Wittkopf hit a chopper and was called safe on a throw that skipped from shortstop Andrew Tedford, who was flawless on six previous defensive chances.
Boyer retired 12 of 13 batters entering the seventh, but eventually worked with the potential tying run at the plate after AV rallied for three hits.
Jones drove a leadoff single through the right side, and Keagan Lawlor put a second runner aboard with one out. Will Erpenbach snapped the shutout bid with a two-out single though the middle.
No. 9 batter Hunter Smith made solid contact, but first baseman Aiden Boyer scooped the ground ball for the game-ending unassisted putout.
Zach Boyer singled in the third inning to finish 2-for-4 overall. He pitched around a leadoff walk to leadoff man Jacob Gibbs in the first after Carter Brogan lined to second and Jones flied to left.
Erpenbach was stranded at third following his single in the bottom of the third, and went 2-for-3 overall to pace Arcadia Valley (5-3). Colin Whited picked up an infield hit.