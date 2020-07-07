Boyer’s 2-hitter propels Dragons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STE. GENEVIEVE – The tone for high school baseball may be noticeably tempered this summer. But the competitive spirit between rivals Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic remains strong.

Although it will ultimately be deemed unofficial, a stellar performance on the mound by Zach Boyer helped the host Dragons claim temporary bragging rights on Monday.

Ste. Genevieve pushed two runs across the plate during the bottom of the fifth inning, and edged the Warriors 2-1 in the nightcap of an exhibition tripleheader.

Boyer punctuated a 2-hitter by notching six strikeouts and walking just one. The contest completed seven full innings despite being confined to a maximum of 90 minutes.

Valle Catholic grabbed a 1-0 lead after starting pitcher Austin Burnett and fellow recent graduate Kyle Gielow singled in the top of the third.

Jayden Gegg followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly that marked the first of 14 consecutive batters sat down by Boyer to close out the game.

That streak included a running catch by right fielder Kyle Kiefer and nifty stop from shortstop Alex DeRousse up the middle in the fifth inning.