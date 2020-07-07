Boyer’s 2-hitter propels Dragons

STE. GENEVIEVE – The tone for high school baseball may be noticeably tempered this summer. But the competitive spirit between rivals Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic remains strong.
Although it will ultimately be deemed unofficial, a stellar performance on the mound by Zach Boyer helped the host Dragons claim temporary bragging rights on Monday.
Ste. Genevieve pushed two runs across the plate during the bottom of the fifth inning, and edged the Warriors 2-1 in the nightcap of an exhibition tripleheader.
Boyer punctuated a 2-hitter by notching six strikeouts and walking just one. The contest completed seven full innings despite being confined to a maximum of 90 minutes.
Valle Catholic grabbed a 1-0 lead after starting pitcher Austin Burnett and fellow recent graduate Kyle Gielow singled in the top of the third.
Jayden Gegg followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly that marked the first of 14 consecutive batters sat down by Boyer to close out the game.
That streak included a running catch by right fielder Kyle Kiefer and nifty stop from shortstop Alex DeRousse up the middle in the fifth inning.
Chase Fallert was called out on a close play at first while leading off the seventh, and the first seven men in the Warriors’ lineup were a combined 0-for-16.
Burnett was also effective in defeat with eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth, but walked three batters and hit three others.
Ste. Genevieve was unable to capitalize with two in scoring position during the second, as Burnett fanned two straight foes on called third strikes.
Kiefer snapped the Dragons’ hitting drought with a one-out single, and advanced along with lead runner Peyton Matthews on a wild pitch.
No. 10 batter Carter Klump evened the score at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly, and freshman Aiden Boyer delivered an RBI single that put the home team ahead.
Fallert was greeted in relief by a Logan Gegg single that loaded the bases, but struck out Keaton Boyer before needing just seven pitches to get through the sixth inning.
The teams finished in a 3-3 tie last week on a neutral field in Park Hills, and were scheduled for a final make-up clash at Alumni Field on Tuesday.
Ste. Genevieve 5, Central 3
For the second time in four days, Central surged to a 3-0 lead against Ste. Genevieve before watching it gradually slip away.
The Dragons manufactured two runs in the bottom of the fourth and final inning before crossing the 90-minute time threshold, and captured a 5-3 exhibition victory.
Aiden Boyer finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Peyton Matthews used his speed to boost Ste. Genevieve with an infield hit, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
The score was square at 3-3 entering the fourth, and the Rebels squandered a prime opportunity to regain the lead after Braydon Scherffius and Slade Schweiss lined consecutive singles.
Carter Klump then replaced Boyer on the mound, and extinguished the threat by inducing two ground balls ahead of a crucial strikeout.
His efforts were rewarded during the home half. Matthews sprinted to beat a throw to the plate when Zach Boyer tapped a slow fielder’s choice along the right side.
Aiden Boyer followed with an insurance RBI single, and the action was called after ensuing batter Logan Gegg drew a walk.
Matthews also represented the tying run in the second inning when Aiden Boyer lifted a sacrifice fly off Central starter Sam Hart, who walked five and yielded six hits.
Central initially looked sharp at the plate while tagging Boyer for three straight hits to begin the game. A first-inning rally was sparked by singles from Gage Manion and Cade Scherffius.
Braydon Scherffius opened the scoring with a two-run triple toward the right-field corner, and was safe at home on a return throw as Schweiss put an RBI ground out in play.
Ste. Genevieve countered with four hits in a span of five batters, but Hart limited some of the potential damage by picking off Zach Boyer.
Aiden Boyer singled and Gegg moved him to third base on a double before Alex DeRousse trimmed the margin to 3-2 with a two-RBI single.
Brendon Jenkins singled for the Rebels in his lone plate appearance.
Valle Catholic 8, Central 1
Josh Bieser went 2-for-2 offensively, and Valle Catholic produced at least one run in all five innings while rolling past Central 8-1.
Drew Bauman registered the win with three strikeouts and two hits allowed over 3 1/3 innings worked, and the Warriors crossed the plate three separate times on wild pitches.
RBI singles by Kyle Roth, Kyle Gielow and Bieser staked Valle Catholic to a 6-0 advantage through four innings. Chase Dunlap capped the scoring with a two-run single in the fifth.
The Rebels managed to cut down Jayden Gegg at third base while trying to stretch a leadoff double, but Chase Fallert refueled a first-inning rally with his own double.
Central loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but managed just two hits overall from starting pitcher Brendan Jenkins and second baseman Ruger Sutton.
Gielow followed Bauman to the mound and retired two of his three batters faced, including a sacrifice fly from Slade Schweiss. Clayton Drury threw a perfect fifth with two strikeouts.
Jenkins surrendered five runs, three earned, on six hits and walked three over three innings. Kendall Horton allowed two earned runs and three walks in relief for the Rebels.
Central right fielder Cason Murphy recorded all three defensive putouts in the top of the third. The Rebels will travel to Farmington on Thursday.
Bauman breezed through the third with three straight strikeouts. Austin Burnett provided an infield hit among eight for the Warriors.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!