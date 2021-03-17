 Skip to main content
Brogan getting baseball for STLCC
Submitted Photo, AVHS Athletics

Arcadia Valley High School senior Carter Brogan signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play baseball and continue his education at St. Louis Community College. Brogan earned all-conference and all-district honors while helping the Tigers claim the MAAA Small-School championship as a sophomore. He also surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior, as was part of an AV district basketball title last month. Also seated are his mother Brandi Brogan and father Tommy Brogan. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley assistant coach Tatum Jones, sisters Reese Brogan and Riley Brogan, and Arcadia Valley head baseball coach John Inman.

