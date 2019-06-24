West County made the deepest postseason run of any MAAA baseball program this spring, reaching at least the state quarterfinal stage for the third consecutive year.
Three seniors who powered that sustained success and a junior who delivered a stellar season on the mound for the Bulldogs have each been bestowed all-state status by the MHSBCA.
Hayden Roney, who homered twice in a sectional playoff win over Valley Park, landed a Class 3 First Team utility spot while sharing time as a left-side infielder and pitcher.
He batted .356 with 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and six doubles while posting a .921 fielding percentage. Roney posted a 1.87 ERA while collecting 36 strikeouts over 30 innings.
Dakota Dowd became the ace of an already strong staff, earning First Team distinction with a 10-0 record after crafting a 0.65 ERA with a whopping 74 strikeouts over 43 innings.
Second Team utility player Zach Francis filled a similar role for West County as Roney between shortstop and pitcher, and joined teammate Ty Simily as three-time, all-state performers.
Francis paced the offense with a .422 average and 35 hits, and scored 29 runs while driving in 22. He chipped in six doubles and 12 stolen bases, and was 2-0 with two saves and a .967 fielding percentage.
Simily picked up Honorable Mention after being charged with no errors at first base. The right-handed No. 3 batter hit .358 with 10 doubles, 28 RBI and 22 runs scored while also drawing 17 walks.
Two standouts from a Valle Catholic squad that claimed a district championship in Class 2 were tabbed for identical honors as last year.
First Team senior infielder Tyler Blum shined at shortstop with 40 hits and a .426 average while striking out just five times in 94 at-bats.
He scored 38 runs and tallied 30 RBI while launching three homers with three triples and 13 doubles. The final on-base percentage of .524 was aided by 15 walks.
Kyle Roth threw out 13 of the 30 runners who attempted to steal against him, and made just two errors to duplicate his previous sophomore honor as a Second Team catcher.
Roth batted .412 with three home runs and six doubles for the Warriors. He further powered the lineup with 37 RBI while patiently drawing 21 walks.
Potosi senior shortstop Noah Jacobsen represents Potosi with Class 4 Honorable Mention for the second straight season after batting .455 with an .800 slugging percentage.
The Southeast Missouri State signee notched three home runs, three triples and six doubles, and totaled 19 RBI with 23 runs scored while stealing 16 bases.
Bismarck senior Logan Dunn is another repeat all-state choice, upgrading to the Second Team outfield this year while also anchoring the Indians’ pitching staff.
Arcadia Valley sophomore Carter Brogan gained his first all-state nod with Honorable Mention among Class 3 outfielders.
Tyler Blum, Dunn and Brogan were also recognized for excellence in the classroom among 15 MAAA players named Academic All-State as announced last week.
Aaron Doza, Kellen Blum and Carter Roth from Valle Catholic were on the Class 2 list along with Dylan Cole and Connor Sullivan of Bismarck.
Other Academic All-State honorees are Kolten Poorman, Cody Hubbard and Noah Mesey of North County; Clark Penuel and Colton Rehkop of Fredericktown; Kyle Helms of Arcadia Valley and Peyton Nipper of West County.
