Bulldogs handed first loss on somber weekend

LEADWOOD – The West County baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday during an entertaining battle with Union to begin the West County/Potosi Tournament.

Kaden Motley homered while going 2-for-4 overall, and fellow senior Marshall Gebert doubled twice to propel the Wildcats past the Bulldogs 5-2.

By the next morning, the outcome barely mattered to a West County program and student body already too familiar with grief and tragedy.

Scheduled games against Hillsboro and Gateway Legacy were canceled Saturday following the death of friend and junior classmate Katlynn Newhouse less than 19 months after the Bulldogs lost beloved teammate Ethan Bryan in a vehicle crash.

The Bulldogs are scheduled for regular season games against Herculaneum on Tuesday and Grandview on Thursday, but either or both could be postponed as the community mourns.

Union (7-0) pounced first in the matchup of unbeaten clubs, notching three runs against right-hander Caden Merrill in the second inning.

Gavin Mabe drew a four-pitch walk ahead of Gebert double, then scored on a fielder’s choice as the throw home arrived too late.

Cooper Bailey singled to continue the rally, and an RBI ground out from Conner Borgmann and sacrifice fly by Ardell Young made it 3-0.

Merrill lasted 6 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out three and allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. He was able to work unscathed past three separate errors.

Catcher Julian Thebeau caught a runner stealing in the opening frame while infielders Dawson Dowd and Nolan Rawson started a subsequent pair of smooth double plays.

Jase Campbell made an excellent catch while racing back in deep center during the fifth, and Merrill got though a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.

The Bulldogs appeared primed to capitalize in the home half while trailing 3-2, as J.D. Whitter ripped a leadoff single and fellow senior Michael Simily looped a double to right with no outs.

Coleton Anderson, who relieved Motley in the third inning, somehow escaped trouble, first fanning Campbell on a called third strike.

Dowd followed with a smash that carried to left fielder Hayden Burke, who then doubled off courtesy runner Ty Harlow to suddenly squash the threat.

Motley went deep in the top of the seventh, ending the outing for Merrill, and Gebert doubled home Gavin Mabe while facing Dowd two batters later.

Burke threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh for the save.

West County (5-1) narrowly missed potential home runs in the third and fifth innings as Merrill and Thebeau were retired on drives to the left-field warning track.

The Bulldogs amassed just three hits against the trio of pitchers. Whitter finished 2-for-3 to spearhead the attack, including a two-run single in the third after Rawson and Merrill walked.

Second baseman Mason Simily was hit twice by pitches, and factored into seven defensive putouts for West County.

Potosi was 1-1-1 during pool play on its home field, defeating Hercualneum 14-3, losing to the St. Louis Patriots 7-0 and tying Owensville 4-4 due to a time limit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.