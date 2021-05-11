Bulldogs hang on; Knights, Rebels share title

LEADWOOD – West County produced its entire scoring output in the third inning, and celebrated seniors Kamden Walter and Grady Masters with a 3-2 victory over Clearwater on Tuesday.
Walter notched a two-run single, and J.D. Whitter followed with an RBI hit for the Bulldogs. Those two players also combined efforts on the mound.
Walter allowed two runs and struck out six batters over four innings. Whitter dominated the rest of the way by fanning eight in a three-inning save.
Caden Merrill, Dawson Dowd and Jase Campbell singled for West County (11-9).
Leadoff man Brandon Mayes went 3-for-4 to pace Clearwater.
Central 3, Hillsboro 0
PARK HILLS – Freshman Casen Murphy delivered another stellar start on the mound as Central blanked Hillsboro 3-0 on Tuesday.
Jett Bridges had two of the Rebels’ four hits plus an RBI. Central (15-7) scored one run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth while capitalizing on five Hillsboro errors.
Murphy compiled 10 strikeouts while allowing just one hit through six innings for the win. Brendon Jenkins worked a scoreless seventh for the save.
Michael Vance added a single for Central, which will close the regular season Thursday at Arcadia Valley.
Farmington 18, Fredericktown 8
FREDERICKTOWN – Jeremiah Cunningham had a team-high three hits as Farmington beat Fredericktown 18-8 to secure a share of the MAAA Large-School championship with Central.
Tyler Thebeau and Trayven Kaligian produced two hits each, and Alex Crawford matched Thebeau with three RBI to lead the Knights. Ryan Cooper drove in two more.
Three pitchers – Cunningham, Nate Schnur and Ayden Morgan – combined to strike out eight and allow four hits over six innings.
Farmington (18-8) grabbed a 9-4 advantage through two innings, and tallied at least once in each frame.
Valle Catholic 16, North County 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic blistered North County pitching for 13 hits in four innings, and capped a superb regular season with a 16-1 triumph on Tuesday.
Josh Bieser was a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Austin Burnett doubled twice while going 3-for-4 with three RBI to spur the Warriors.
Valle Catholic (26-4) scored eight times in the third inning to extend a 3-0 lead before adding five more in the fourth to conclude the contest early.
Chase Fallert collected four RBI on two hits, Isaac Roth added a two-run single and Carter Hoog scored three runs in the victory. Drew Bauman and Jayden Gegg were on base three times.
Gegg scattered three hits and struck out four over four innings as the winning pitcher. Devin Seastrand took the loss for North County (9-11).
Cape Central 3, Ste. Genevieve 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Cape Central scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overtake Ste. Genevieve 3-2 in walk-off fashion on Tuesday.
Carter Crosnoe collected a game-high three hits while Paul Kitchen and Breyton Osburn also notched RBI for Cape Central (13-10). Wyatt Brinkopf chipped in two hits.
Ste. Genevieve (10-15) established a 2-1 lead through one inning, and pitcher Zach Boyer protected that margin until his final frame. He struck out seven and allowed eight hits in the complete-game loss.
Payton Matthews reached base three times for the Dragons on two hits plus a walk.