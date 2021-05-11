Bulldogs hang on; Knights, Rebels share title

LEADWOOD – West County produced its entire scoring output in the third inning, and celebrated seniors Kamden Walter and Grady Masters with a 3-2 victory over Clearwater on Tuesday.

Walter notched a two-run single, and J.D. Whitter followed with an RBI hit for the Bulldogs. Those two players also combined efforts on the mound.

Walter allowed two runs and struck out six batters over four innings. Whitter dominated the rest of the way by fanning eight in a three-inning save.

Caden Merrill, Dawson Dowd and Jase Campbell singled for West County (11-9).

Leadoff man Brandon Mayes went 3-for-4 to pace Clearwater.

Central 3, Hillsboro 0

PARK HILLS – Freshman Casen Murphy delivered another stellar start on the mound as Central blanked Hillsboro 3-0 on Tuesday.

Jett Bridges had two of the Rebels’ four hits plus an RBI. Central (15-7) scored one run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth while capitalizing on five Hillsboro errors.