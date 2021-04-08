Bulldogs have potential comeback cut by storm

LEADWOOD – Eric O’Brien was summoned from center field for the unenviable task of protecting a fragile one-run lead with the bases loaded and no outs.

Just as the new Grandview pitcher was wrapping up his warm-up tosses on Wednesday afternoon, the flash of distant lightning halted the proceedings.

West County never had the chance to complete its comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the visiting Eagles escaped with an official 3-2 victory.

The final score reverted to where it stood following the last completed inning. Each club tallied twice in a seventh frame that ultimately did not count.

The Bulldogs may have been one or two batters away from seizing victory and overcoming a number of mistakes during a contest that endured intermittent spells of rain.

But dangerous weather approached and time ran out before J.D. Whitter could step toward the plate for the first time after previously pinch-running.

Trenton Cookerly pitched five-plus innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits. Solid early location helped him strike out six of his first seven batters and eight overall.