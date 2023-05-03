LEADWOOD – Leadoff batter Hudsen Dunlap used his speed to produce three infield hits Tuesday, and set the table for an initial West County scoring rally.

Julian Thebeau and Nolan Rawson ripped consecutive RBI doubles moments later, and the third-seeded Bulldogs beat Farmington 6-2 in the MAAA tournament quarterfinal round.

West County (14-2) completed the rare feat of defeating Large-School division programs Central, North County and Farmington within the same season, and advanced to face the Rebels again on Wednesday.

Caden Merrill was the winning pitcher after working into the sixth inning. The senior allowed one run on three hits, and walked four while striking out one.

Senior catcher Ryan Cooper caught a runner stealing and helped Farmington (6-11) draw to within 2-1 after lining a leadoff double in the third.

But the Bulldogs countered against lefty Landon Johnson during the home half, posting three of their four runs after shortstop Aiden Redmond had turned a double play.

Jaxon Campbell doubled past third base after Rawson walked. Carter Reed followed with a single, and eventually scored on a wild pitch for a 6-1 lead after Campbell beat a play at the plate on an error.

Merrill breezed through the fourth as Rawson made a solid charging play toward the shortstop hole. Three high fly balls quelled a possible Farmington threat in the fifth.

Noah Sansoucie inherited one runner in the sixth, but was helped by a sliding catch in right-center field from Ty Harlow. The reliever caught Caden Propst looked on a 0-2 count to seal the victory.

Brady Cox finished 2-for-3, and Colby Larkins provided a double and single for the Knights, who pushed across one run in the seventh on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice by Colten Crump.

Freshman Trevor Sutherland followed Johnson to the mound with two outs in the third, and delivered 3 1/3 scoreless innings with one strikeouts and one hit to Dunlap on a slow chopper.

Sutherland added a defensive gem in the fourth after racing far into foul territory and snagging a foul ball while battling the wind.

Ben Faulkner singled and walked in three plate appearances for West County. Thebeau blocked several pitches off the dirt to keep runners at bay.

North County 6, Fredericktown 5

BONNE TERRE – Freshman catcher Zak Meador sharply grounded an RBI single with the bases loaded to send North County into the semifinal round of the MAAA Tournament.

Zane Huff finished 3-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI, and Raiders recovered from a blown lead earlier in the seventh inning Tuesday to edge Fredericktown 6-5 in a walk off.

North County (7-6) scored three times in the first inning, built a 5-1 advantage with two more in the third, and ultimately advanced to face top seed Valle Catholic on Wednesday at the Park Hills Sports Complex.

Fredericktown (9-8) drew closer in the top of the fifth against Raiders starter Tyler Pipkin, and Zander Stephens provided a dramatic two-run home run off Jobe Smith in the seventh.

Smith was otherwise tough in relief with five strikeouts over two frames, and took the win as Meador came through against Blackcats ace Ryan Souden in the home half.

Kooper Kekec singled while also drawing two walks for the Raiders. Tim Ekstam, Jr. and Pipkin collected one RBI each, and Smith also singled toward the victory.

Souden got the final out of the fifth, and worked a clean sixth before Huff and Pipkin sparked the final rally ahead of an intentional walk to Ekstam.

Pipkin allowed three runs on five hits and fanned two over five innings.

Ethan Marler also ended with no decision after throwing 4 2/3 innings and yielding five runs on five hits three walks. He finished with five strikeouts.

Stephens carried the Fredericktown attack at 3-for-4 overall. Easton Wood doubled, Garrett Marler was on base three times, and Blake Terry-Brakefield singled.

Fredericktown committed three defensive errors.

Central 3, Potosi 0

PARK HILLS – Senior Kendall Horton and freshman Kale Dreier combined on a three-hit shutout, and Central beat Potosi 3-0 in the MAAA tournament quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Casen Murphy singled home Ty Schweiss in the first inning, and the Rebels capitalized on three errors during the fifth for two insurance runs.

Schweiss reached four straight times with two stolen bases, and Lucas Whitehead singled and walked as Central (15-2) moved forward to face West County on Wednesday for a spot in the final.

Horton allowed his lone hit to opposing pitcher Blake Coleman in the first inning, and compiled seven strikeouts while becoming more dominant over four frames.

Dreier encountered danger as Colton Politte singled and Jack Blair walked, but escaped the fifth on a line-drive double play and completed a three-inning save for the Rebels.

Ty Mills singled late to bring up the potential tying run. Potosi (8-9) stranded seven runners and had another caught stealing by catcher Jaxon Jones.

Coleman surrendered just one earned run on three hits while going the distance in defeat.

Valle Catholic 8, Valley 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aaron Eftink delivered a two-run double in the third innings, and played solid defense at the hot corner as top-seed Valle Catholic handled Valley 8-1 in the MAAA Tournament on Tuesday.

The Warriors seized early control by notching four first-inning runs against freshman Keller Loughary, and advanced to face North County in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Grant Fallert highlighted the opening surge with a two-run single, and added a third RBI on a single in the fourth against reliever Cole Kearns to finish 2-for-4.

Jackson Fowler singled twice, and Clayton Drury added a double and sacrifice fly. Valle Catholic (24-3) protected its entire staff by utilizing a committee of four hurlers.

Grant Fallert retired all six of his batters faced. Cannon Wolk struck out five over three middle innings for the win, and Isaac Basler worked around two singles in the sixth.

Valley (11-5) hoped to shock the conference after knocking off Ste. Genevieve in dramatic fashion on Monday, but could not create a sustained threat with six hits.

Colby Maxwell singled twice, and made several strong plays at shortstop for the Vikings. Drew McClain also provided two singles, and Ayden Sims had an infield hit.

Kearns pitched 4 1/3 innings with four runs and six hits allowed. His bases-loaded hit snapped the potential shutout against Carson Tucker in the seventh.

Chase Fallert went 2-for-3 with three runs scored to further propel Valle Catholic. Alex Viox had an RBI double in the second while Rylan Fallert, Isaac Viox, Carter Viox and Tucker chipped in singles.