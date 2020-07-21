Bulldogs notch decisive run in 8th to clip Tigers

Tyler Price followed by pulling a low offering along the outside edge through the left side, and a misplay in left field ensured the RBI as Gaia scored his third run of the contest.

Gaia retired nine of his 10 batters faced in three hitless innings of relief, and picked up a huge first out when Jacob Gibbs ripped a line drive that center fielder Kaiden Kaiser-Barton snared above his head.

Gaia clutched his pitching shoulder after getting two strikes against final opposing hitter Andrew Tedford, but remained in the game to deliver the closing strikeout.

Caden Merrill was 2-for-3 overall while Dowd and Gaia each singled twice for the Bulldogs, who left 10 runners on base in triumph.

Dowd yielded three runs on six hits, and compiled 11 strikeouts over five innings. He smacked an RBI single in the fifth to square the game at 3-3.

The leadoff batter reached for both teams in the seventh. Pursley capped his outing with consecutive strikeouts after Merrill plugged the right-center alley with a double.