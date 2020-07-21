Bulldogs notch decisive run in 8th to clip Tigers

IRONTON – Tyler Price brought home the winning run with his final swing, and teammate Luke Gaia gutted through one more pitch after appearing to be injured.
Despite competing in a game labeled as exhibition, members of the West County and Arcadia Valley baseball teams left everything on the field while some wore their high school jerseys for the last time.
The visiting Bulldogs surged ahead in the eighth inning, and prevailed 4-3 on Monday evening after an early two-run advantage slipped away.
West County finished the summer 3-0 after edging their longtime rivals. Arcadia Valley, 2-1, had a conference title to defend until the official spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Each club sent its senior ace to the mound as starters – Dakota Dowd for the Bulldogs and Stephen Pursley for the Tigers – but the outcome was ultimately in the hands of relievers.
Pinch-hitter Tycen Price greeted AV hurler Taylon Jones with a sharp leadoff single in the eighth, and Gaia walked to bolster the West County threat.
Jones kept both runners still with an infield fly, and Pursley made an excellent stop in the shortstop hole to get the second out on a difficult force play at third base.
Tyler Price followed by pulling a low offering along the outside edge through the left side, and a misplay in left field ensured the RBI as Gaia scored his third run of the contest.
Gaia retired nine of his 10 batters faced in three hitless innings of relief, and picked up a huge first out when Jacob Gibbs ripped a line drive that center fielder Kaiden Kaiser-Barton snared above his head.
Gaia clutched his pitching shoulder after getting two strikes against final opposing hitter Andrew Tedford, but remained in the game to deliver the closing strikeout.
Caden Merrill was 2-for-3 overall while Dowd and Gaia each singled twice for the Bulldogs, who left 10 runners on base in triumph.
Dowd yielded three runs on six hits, and compiled 11 strikeouts over five innings. He smacked an RBI single in the fifth to square the game at 3-3.
The leadoff batter reached for both teams in the seventh. Pursley capped his outing with consecutive strikeouts after Merrill plugged the right-center alley with a double.
Hunter Smith sprinted down the line on a bunt that Gaia bobbled to reach safely in the home half. But Gaia navigated the top three in the AV order to bring on extra innings.
Pursley allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits in a no-decision. He tallied 10 strikeouts while walking two, and picked off a runner in the bottom of the first inning.
West County jumped ahead in the second, however, as Klayton Skiles singled, Kaiser-Barton reached on an error and Merrill grounded an RBI single. A strong throw home from left skipped past the catcher.
Gaia and Cody Ruble opened the third with back-to-back hits, and Skiles narrowly beat the second throw for an RBI as Arcadia Valley tried to turn an inning-double play.
The Tigers were overpowered by Dowd until their part of the third. Jackson Dement sliced a one-out single to right, and scored on Jones’ RBI double that made it 2-1.
Pursley needed only six pitches to get through the West County fourth, then sparked a go-ahead rally with a leadoff double in the bottom half.
A trailing runner was cut down at the plate after Kolter McBride connected for a tying single, but AV moved in front 3-2 when Keagen Lawlor guided an RBI single to left with two outs.
Carter Brogan had a single and stolen base, and Gibbs walked twice for Arcadia Valley.
The 2020-21 varsity fall schedule tentatively begins in less than six weeks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!