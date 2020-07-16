Bulldogs produce 2-out rally to overtake Potosi

Potosi starter Landon Bone picked up the save versus Kingston on Monday, and was one pitch away from punctuating a fifth scoreless frame against the Bulldogs.

But his lone walk to Merrill preceded a single by Kamden Walter, and Whitter squared the tally at 1-1 with a clutch single through the left side.

Grady Masters provided the decisive swing from the No. 10 spot on the card with a two-RBI double to right field, as coaches were permitted to utilize extra hitters at their discretion.

West County put two runners aboard in the second and fourth innings to no avail after Klayton Skiles and Gaia connected for respective leadoff singles.

Bone thwarted both threats by inducing double plays. He fielded the second such ground ball at the mound after Kincaid handled a chopper near first base to start the previous sequence.

Kincaid handed the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the third after Bone was grazed by a pitch with two outs and advanced two bases while stealing on a delivery to the backstop.