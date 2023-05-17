LEADWOOD – Sophomore outfielder Ty Harlow provided an extra-base hit during two separate five-run rallies as the West County baseball team extended its season on Tuesday.

Leadoff batter Hudsen Dunlap scored four times on two singles and two walks, and added a sacrifice fly as the Class 3, District 3 tournament host Bulldogs downed Jefferson 14-4 in six innings.

The victory propelled West County (18-4) into a championship showdown with top seed and conference rival Valle Catholic on Wednesday.

Sophomore Nolan Rawson pitched five innings with four strikeouts in the win. The right-hander allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 2-1 lead in the opening frame when a leadoff walk to Dunlap preceded singles by Julian Thebeau, Jaxon Campbell and Rawson.

Jefferson starter Cole Robinson obtained two subsequent outs with the bases loaded, but could not contain a big second frame. The Blue Jays committed five defensive errors overall.

A pair of two-out walks created an opportunity for Harlow, who cleared the bases with a three-run triple that made the margin 7-1. He then smacked a leadoff double as 11 Bulldogs eventually batted in the fifth.

Dunlap and Thebeau collected their second hits after the West County lead had slimmed to 8-4, and pinch-hitter Ben Faulkner connected for a two-out, two-RBI double.

Noah Sancousie threw a perfect top of the sixth with two strikeouts on 11 pitches, and Dunlap crossed the dish on a game-ending passed ball.

Senior right fielder Trey Wright finished 2-for-3 with a double, giving the Bulldogs four players with multiple hits.

Lance Monroe and Ryder Barbee each scored twice as courtesy runners.

Garrett Lalumondier drilled a two-run double in the fifth for Jefferson (13-13). Sam Stokes reached base three times on a double and two walks while Robinson produced an RBI double.

Valle Catholic 15, Arcadia Valley 0

LEADWOOD – Valle Catholic received at least one hit from 10 different players to overmatch Arcadia Valley 15-0 in the Class 3, District 3 semifinal round on Tuesday.

The Warriors scored eight times in the fourth inning to finish the contest early, and moved on to face conference rival West County for the title on Wednesday.

Leadoff man Rylan Fallert singled, stole second base and scored the opening run on a single by Isaac Viox, then delivered a two-RBI single as Valle Catholic (29-4) added four runs in the second inning.

Grant Fallert easily protected the lead by throwing an abbreviated shutout with just two hits and one walk allowed. He posted eight strikeouts in the win.

Clayton Drury and Carson Tucker scored after starting the bottom of the third with consecutive hits against AV starter Hayden Gallaher, who yielded six hits and fanned one over three innings.

The Warriors sent 13 men to the plate in the fourth against reliever Alex Nash, who closed out a wild semifinal win for the Tigers against Clearwater.

Catcher Alex Viox singled twice during the rally. Chase Fallert added an RBI, and Aaron Eftink singled to reach safely for the third straight time.

Preston Lurk picked up an RBI double off the bench to make it 13-0, and Carter Viox singled for an RBI in his lone plate appearance.

Paul Young and Nash singled for Arcadia Valley (7-14), which struggled for much of the season after senior standout pitchers and infielders Colin Whited and Jackson Dement were sidelined by injuries.

Wyatt Smith fielded a ground ball, stepped on third base and threw for a double play to help the Tigers avert further damage in the second.