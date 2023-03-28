FESTUS, Mo. – Central entered this baseball season confident again as a reigning district champion with an undisputed ace on the mound.

The need to establish a reliable second starter is paramount, and sophomore lefty Lucas Whitehead has quickly emerged a more than effective option.

Whitehead combined with all-state junior Casen Murphy to throw a one-hitter on Monday, and Central edged Festus 1-0 for a solid early victory.

Sammy Callaway and Jaxon Jones were each 2-for-3 at the plate, and provided key swings to produce the game’s lone run in the fourth inning.

Central (4-0) lost three runners along the base paths, but still prevailed after Festus (1-3) advanced just one man into scoring position.

Whitehead yielded only a two-out single to Mason Schirmer over 4 2/3 innings, and retired 15 of his 18 batters faced with four strikeouts.

His greatest danger arrived in the third after Ian Brown was plunked on the thigh and senior shortstop Ty Schweiss threw wide after getting an ensuing force out.

An error was ultimately charged on a subsequent ruling that Schweiss dropped an incoming throw rather than losing it on an exchange. Whitehead responded with consecutive strikeouts, however, to strand a pair of runners.

Jones was tagged out at home while trying to score on a missed throw to third base in the first inning. Rebels coach Ronnie Calvird argued to no avail that catcher Tyler Bizzle illegally blocked the plate.

Festus pitcher Nate Moore settled in to retire seven straight from there, but Jones sliced an opposite-field double neare the left-field line while leading off the fourth.

Callaway put the Rebels front two batters later by driving a high delivery off the fence and beyond the reach of left fielder Brady Nolen for an RBI double.

Festus recovered the return throw to cut down an advancing Callaway at third, and Matt Manion was picked off by Bizzle after drawing a walk.

Moore cruised through the fifth and sixth frames before departing, and collected seven strikeouts while scattering only three hits in defeat.

His team had one last chance to retaliate in the fifth when Nolen reached on a Callaway error after Jobe Bryant narrowly squeezed a backhand catch in left field against the previous batter.

Murphy inherited a runner at first base, and fell behind 2-1 in the count against leadoff man Jeremiah Cunningham before getting two swings and misses on a curve ball and heater.

Murphy was perfect over 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts for the save. He got the win over Arcadia Valley last Thursday before Whitehead closed.

Central sought some insurance after Murphy and Callaway singled to begin the seventh. The threat faded as reliever Jackson Gross induced a double play against Kendall Horton.

Second baseman Barrett Henson was involved in four defensive putouts for the Rebels, and Jones made a nice catch near the netting on an early foul pop.

Cunningham created a loudest contact for Festus as the first man to face Whitehead, but flied to Bryant on the warning track.