Central keeps rolling to MAAA tournament title

STE. GENEVIEVE – Excellent starting pitching has carried the Central baseball team throughout a string of 14 consecutive victories since the calendar flipped to April.

Left-hander Nathan Hamski continued the trend with his longest outing of the season on Saturday, and helped the Rebels capture their first MAAA tournament championship in 15 years.

Junior shortstop Ty Schweiss and freshman catcher Jaxon Jones provided two singles each, and Central edged top seed Valle Catholic 5-3 on the turf at Yanks Field.

Hamski had thrown no more than four innings during any of his previous starts, but lasted six this time under pressure while allowing no runs on just four hits.

He finished with one strikeout, and utilized a defense that remained sharp throughout his time on the mound as several solid swings by the Warriors were erased.

Central (15-3) avenged its most recent setback on March 30 against Valle Catholic, and added another plaque after winning the MAAA Large-School regular season title outright one week earlier.

Casen Murphy, whose 14 strikeouts propelled the Rebels past the semifinal round amid rainy conditions on Wednesday, ripped a key two-run single for a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Valle Catholic (22-7) threatened a full comeback with three runs against reliever Brendon Jenkins, but fell short after bringing the potential tying run to the plate.

First baseman Slade Schweiss corralled the final out in foul territory while avoiding a collision with right fielder Kendall Horton. Both players made impressive catches earlier in the action.

The Rebels were gifted an immediate run on a sacrifice fly by Murphy after Ty Schweiss and Slade Schweiss reached safely on infield errors.

Warriors sophomore Grant Fallert limited that damage to one unearned run on the mound, but could not navigate four walks during the second inning.

Catcher Josh Bieser picked off a runner at first base, and center fielder Aiden Heberlie tracked down a dangerous drive in right-center, but four batters still reached safely with two outs.

Ty Schweiss, who recently broke the single-season record at Central for stolen bases, extended the rally with an RBI single after No. 9 hitter Michael Vance coaxed a free pass, and Murphy came through with his second and third RBI on a ground ball through the right side.

Hamski worked quickly and confidently with the four-run cushion, and was helped when Horton raced back in deep left to snag a possible extra-base hit by Jackson Fowler.

Valle Catholic wasted two infield hits from Chase Fallert and Heberlie in the third when Ty Schweiss charged a roller. Slade Schweiss reached high and to his left to spear a sizzling liner in the sixth.

Third baseman Collin Vaeth equaled Heberlie and Chase Fallert with two hits each for the Warriors, and made a nice play on a tricky foul ball near the dugout.

Vaeth narrowly missed a home run leading off the bottom of the fourth, and Horton quickly threw from the fence while holding him to a single.

Jenkins faced his adversity after walking Fowler and throwing a comebacker away with one out in the seventh. Chase Fallert then singled sharply to load the bases.

Bieser, who earlier pulled a missile foul with home run distance, made it 5-1 on a ground out before Heberlie brought in two more up the middle.

Right fielder Rylan Fallert denied Central of a run in the fifth after charging a single by Jenkins and firing on target to the plate to cut down runner Dylan Holifield.

Isaac Roth shut out the Rebels through his first four innings of relief work, and picked up four strikeouts before singles by Slade Schweiss and Jones made it 5-0 in the seventh.

Valle Catholic was awarded the No. 1 seed over Central in the upcoming Class 4, District 2 bracket just hours before the teams met Saturday at 11 a.m.

West County 7, Ste. Genevieve 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior outfielder Michael Simily went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, and West County defeated Ste. Genevieve 7-3 to claim third place in the MAAA Tournament on Friday.

Mason Simily belted a two-run homer in the third inning, J.D. Whitter scored two runs and the Bulldogs capitalized on four errors by the Dragons.

Freshman pitcher Julian Thebeau delivered five outstanding innings for West County (14-4), allowing one run on three hits while striking out five and walking none.

Michael Simily scored on a ground out by Tycen Price in the second inning, and the Bulldogs led 5-0 after Thebeau singled home Jase Campbell and Trey Wright crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Caden Merrill singled and reached on an error, and Nolan Rawson walked four in relief of Thebeau. Price got the final out on a line drive to Merrill at third base.

Aiden Boyer pitched 4 1/3 innings in defeat, yielding seven runs, four earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts. Carter Klump followed with 2 2/3 scoreless frames and three strikeouts.

Zach Boyer highlighted Ste. Genevieve (12-9) offensively by going 3-for-4 with an RBI, but was picked off by Rawson in the top of the sixth.

Mason Nix put the Dragons on a scoreboard with an RBI single in the fourth inning after Thebeau retried his first 10 batters in succession.

Potosi 15, Arcadia Valley 10

FARMINGTON – Potosi secured fifth place in the MAAA baseball tournament on Saturday evening after entering the week as the No. 9 seed.

The Trojans exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning after Arcadia Valley rallied for seven in the fifth, and prevailed 15-10 as the teams combined for 37 hits.

Hunter Kincaid powered Potosi (8-17-1) by going 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI. Ty Mills finished 3-for-5 with three RBI, as the Trojans totaled nine extra-base hits.

Isaiah Arndt ripped a triple among three hits, and Wyatt Knapp ended 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Colin Whited suffered the pitching loss, but thrived offensively at 4-for-5 with a double and five stolen bases for Arcadia Valley (11-11).

Hayden Gallaher singled three times, Keagan Lawlor was 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Hunter Smith added a two-run single.

Potosi 6, Farmington 3

FARMINGTON – Hunter Kincaid pitched six quality innings with six strikeouts and three runs allowed to help Potosi bounce higher seed Farmington 6-3 in the MAAA fifth-place bracket on Saturday.

The Trojans jumped ahead 4-2 with three runs in the second inning, and tacked on two insurance tallies in the top of the seventh.

Blake Coleman produced two hits, Blayne Nixon reached base three times, and Booba Henson added an RBI hit for the Trojans.

Isaiah Arndt threw a perfect seventh frame for the save after Kincaid scattered nine hits in the win.

Ryan Cooper drove in two runs during the first inning, and equaled Clayton Komar with two hits each for Farmington (7-12). Aiden Redmond struck out nine and yielded six hits in the complete-game loss.

Arcadia Valley 7, North County 0

FARMINGTON – Jackson Dement avenged a previous relief loss last month by dominating the North County lineup during MAAA Tournament fifth-place bracket action on Saturday.

The junior right-hander fired a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts on 107 pitches, and faced only six batters above the minimum as Arcadia Valley triumphed 7-0.

Leadoff batter Hunter Smith finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs scored, and the Tigers grabbed a 4-0 lead on three runs in the third inning.

Colin Whited finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Dement helped himself at the plate by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Arcadia Valley compiled 15 hits overall.

Keagan Lawlor doubled while Nolan Inman and Kolten Smith added RBI singles in the victory. Hayden Gallaher and Will Erpenbach also chipped in singles.

North County (4-12) was paced by Kooper Kekec at 2-for-2 overall. Clayton Chandler doubled, and Zane Huff was twice hit by pitches.

The Raiders committed four errors, leading to five unearned runs against two pitchers. Landon Murphy worked the first 3 2/3 innings, and Grant Mullins fanned five while obtaining 10 outs.

Fredericktown 11, Kingston 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Fredericktown scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning, and secured ninth place in the MAAA Tournament with an 11-1 victory over Kingston on Saturday.

Ethan Marler and Ryan Souden each produced three RBI, and Benji Brubacher matched them with two hits apiece for the Blackcats.

Souden worked 3 1/3 innings, and Marler struck out four batters over 2 1/3 innings in a combined four-hitter for Fredericktown (10-9), as both clubs used a committee of arms to limit pitch counts.

Wyatt Jessen had an RBI hit while Ayden Piel and Wyatt Johnson singled for Kingston (7-13-1).

Fredericktown 11, Valley 4

STE. GENEVIEVE – Easton Wood tallied three RBI, Ethan Marler provided three hits, and Garrett Marler drove in two run earlier Saturday for Fredericktown in the MAAA Tournament consolation round.

Winning pitcher Devon Souden notched seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, and Zander Stephens was on base three times for the Blackcats.

Fredericktown scored five times in the third inning to establish a 9-2 lead. Both teams finished the contest with five defensive errors.

Valley (3-8) was paced by two hits and two RBI from Colby Maxwell. Cole Kearns also provided two hits.

Kingston 4, Bismarck 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Wyatt Jessen shined with eight efficient innings on the mound, and struck out seven as Kingston edged Bismarck 4-2 in the MAAA tournament consolation round on Saturday.

Jessen finished 4-for-4 at the plate, and the Cougars scored two runs in the extra frame while advancing to face Fredericktown later in the day.

Kingston also received two hits each from Wyatt Johnson and Cody Yates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.