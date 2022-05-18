Central relies on depth to capture district title

STE. GENEVIEVE – Brendon Jenkins has become acclimated to closing out games for the Central baseball team this season after inheriting somewhat sizable leads.

After dealing with control issues in a couple of recent outings, the senior right-hander delivered a clutch performance on Tuesday with a significant prize at stake.

The Rebels further illustrated the depth of their talented roster with huge offensive efforts at the bottom of the batting order, and secured their first district championship in eight years.

Central scored seven unanswered runs, and posted its 19th consecutive victory spanning the last seven weeks while topping Potosi 11-3 in the Class 4, District 2 final at Yanks Field.

Second baseman and No. 9 hitter Michael Vance finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and the Rebels received contributions throughout the order while pulling away from the upset-minded Trojans.

Kendall Horton also provided three hits from the eighth spot, and Central (20-3) advanced to host state sectional round action against either Kennett or Notre Dame next Tuesday.

Seven seniors will first graduate on Thursday with the satisfaction of claiming elusive conference – regular season and tournament – and district plaques while anticipating the realistic possibility for much more.

Jenkins threw four hitless innings and struck out four after entering with a fragile 4-3 lead, stopping the resurgence of a Potosi squad that emerged from a nine-game slide to win six of the next eight.

Jaxon Jones continued his steady production since taking over as starting catcher with a bases-loaded, two-run single for Central in the bottom of the first inning.

Casen Murphy, who allowed just one batter to reach base in six masterful innings on Monday against Ste. Genevieve, also picked up two RBI for the Rebels.

Booba Henson paced Potosi (11-18-1) with two hits, and scored the game’s initial run on a ground out by Hunter Kincaid. Jay Pashia added an RBI single in the third after driving in four during an upset of top seed Valle Catholic.

Central starter Nathan Hamski had yielded a minuscule total of three earned runs all season. His outing concluded after three frames this time, but Jenkins dominated from there.

Isaiah Arndt suffered the loss after likewise lasting three innings with four runs allowed. Central tallied three times in both the fifth and sixth against reliever Ty Mills.

The Rebels did not commit a defensive error, and outhit Potosi 13-5.

