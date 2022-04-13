Central scraps for road victory at North County

BONNE TERRE – As a powerful breeze gusted toward home plate and limited much hope for extra-base hits on Tuesday, the Central baseball team found enough ways to scratch out runs.

Solid pitching from starter Nathan Hamski and relievers Brendon Jenkins and Casen Murphy limited North County to six hits on Tuesday as the Rebels seized a 4-1 conference victory.

Murphy finished 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and two runs scored, and delivered a key RBI single as Central (4-3, 2-0) extended a 2-1 lead by scoring twice in the seventh inning.

Ty Schweiss added two hits plus a walk from the leadoff spot, and sparked the final rally by reaching second base when his bunt single was thrown wide of first base.

North County (1-7, 1-1) struggled to a 0-for-8 performance with runners in scoring position, notching its lone run when starting pitcher Isaac Easter drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning.

Hamski induced a ground out from next batter Zane Huff on a full count to keep the contest tied at 1-1, and struck out four while yielding three hits for the eventual win.

Central managed to put its leadoff batter aboard in six separate frames, but could not fully capitalize as walks by Easter produced no damage in the first and third.

Murphy sparked the visitors in the fourth with a single and two steals before a sacrifice fly from Brendon Jenkins brought him in. The potential existed for much greater reward.

Designated hitter Sammy Callaway chased a high 3-0 offering with runners at first and second before striking out, and the Rebels squandered two favorable breaks along the base paths.

Jett Bridges scrambled safely back to third base when North County failed to properly execute a rundown, then was tagged by third baseman Kooper Kekec as the Raiders pulled a successful ‘hidden ball trick.’

But neither umpire was looking in that direction when the tag occurred, and Bridges was ruled safe after brief deliberation. A called strikeout ultimately stranded him.

The Rebels loaded the bases in the fifth after Michael Vance and Ty Schweiss singled and stole bases on separate pitches. An RBI ground out by Bridges resulted in the go-ahead run.

Trenton Crepps matched Kekec in pacing North County (1-7, 1-1) at 2-for-4 offensively, but an alert play erased his single in the fifth as Vance threw behind him to first baseman Slade Schweiss for the quick tag.

Jobe Smith and Crepps ripped consecutive hits in the fifth, but Jenkins answered with two strikeouts. The reliever fanned three more to protect a 2-1 edge in the sixth.

Kekec slapped an opposite-field single in the bottom of the seventh, but the next three batters struck out as Murphy secured the save.

North County utilized four hurlers overall, apparently saving Smith for a scheduled showdown against Farmington on Thursday. Kekec worked a scoreless top of the sixth after relieving Easter.

Michael Huff surrendered two hits and two runs in the seventh, and Murphy scored on a wild pitch from Grant Mullins, who struck out two of his three batters faced.

Hamski allowed just one man to reach base during his first progression through the Raiders’ order. He was helped by a charging play and strong throw by Bridges in the second inning.

The Raiders answered with two solid plays in the home half. Senior catcher Clayton Chandler, who also singled in the game, scooped a pitch off the dirt to catch a runner stealing.

Michael Huff drifted back from his second base position moments later to corral a tricky pop fly in the wind, marking the only time a North County pitcher faced the minimum during an inning.

Raiders center fielder Carson Elliott was twice hit by pitches, and stole second and third after reaching base in the sixth.

Central hosts Potosi on Thursday while trying to stay atop the MAAA Large-School standings.

