Central tops AV ahead of districts

IRONTON – Central produced 13 hits overall and grabbed an early lead with four runs in the second inning while defeating Arcadia Valley 14-4 on Thursday.

Slade Schweiss finished with two hits and three RBI while Jett Bridges and Michael Vance reached base four times each on two hits and two walks for the Rebels.

The contest marked the regular-season finale for both teams with their respective district tournament openers awaiting on Monday.

Nine pitchers were utilized for reduced work – five for AV and four for Central – with none working longer than two innings.

Nathan Hamski picked up the win for Central (16-7), which built a 10-3 advantage with five runs in the fifth after the Tigers notched three in the home half of the fourth.

Dylan Holifield and Casen Murphy provided two RBI each for the Rebels.

Colin Whited and Will Erpenbach paced Arcadia Valley (18-9) with a double and two RBI apiece. Jacob Gibbs, Keagan Lawlor and Jackson Dement chipped in singles.

Taylon Jones suffered the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and striking out three over two frames.

