Central produced a 10-game overall win streak on its path to the MAAA Large-School and tournament baseball titles this season.

Valle Catholic took the Small-School championship with several impressive wins against teams from larger classes outside of the conference.

Although the single-elimination nature of the postseason left the Rebels and Warriors short of reaching the state playoffs, both clubs have been recognized for their collective bodies of work.

MAAA coaches have awarded seven all-conference selections each to Central and Valle Catholic, along with six to Class 3 state quarterfinalist West County.

Central is headlined by junior Casen Murphy, the dominant pitcher and top home-run threat in the league, along with first baseman and fellow starting hurler Lucas Whitehead.

All-conference catcher Jaxon Jones, shortstop Ty Schweiss, third baseman Sammy Callaway, center fielder Kendall Horton and second baseman Barrett Henson helped comprise the top seven in the batting order.

Potosi went 11-12 this season after upsetting Central for the Class 4, District 2 crown, but drew only two Large-School selections in ace hurler Blake Coleman and freshman shortstop Lane Revelle.

Fredericktown picked up five honors for pitchers Ryan Souden and Garrett Marler, outfielders Ethan Marler and Zander Stephens, and catcher Easton Wood after posting a .500 overall record.

Senior shortstop/pitcher Jobe Smith, outfielder Kooper Kekec and Zane Huff helped North County place second in the Large-School division standings and MAAA tournament.

The Large-School team also includes outfielders Aiden Meyer and Wyatt Springkamper and shortstop Luke Ferranto of Ste. Genevieve, plus Farmington infielders Aiden Redmond and Colby Larkins.

Valle Catholic navigated a hefty schedule with pitching depth. Five of the seven all-MAAA Warriors saw regular appearances on the mound.

Shortstop Chase Fallert capped a superb three-sport career with a third straight nod, and joins infielders Clayton Drury, Grant Fallert and Isaac Viox, outfielder Rylan Fallert, catcher Alex Viox and pitcher Preston Lurk on the list.

West County avenged two losses against Valle Catholic to claim the Class 3, District 3 title. Top pitcher Caden Merrill followed that emotional win with an eight-inning sectional triumph over Valley Park.

The Bulldogs also feature catcher Julian Thebeau, shortstop Nolan Rawson, left fielder Jaxon Campbell, second baseman Hudsen Dunlap and first baseman Carter Reed amid all-MAAA distinction.

Valley delivered its best season in more than two decades, paced by senior shortstop/pitcher Colby Maxwell and third baseman/pitcher Keller Loughary.

Pitcher/shortstop Garrett Mork, converted catcher Gavin Butery and first baseman Carter Hedrick were chosen from Bismarck for the Small-School list.

Arcadia Valley is represented by pitcher Colin Whited, who suffered a season-ending hand injury in April, and pitcher/shortstop Nolan Inman.

The final all-conference spot belongs to Kingston third baseman Cody Yates.

2023 MAAA All-Conference Baseball

Large School:

Sammy Callaway – Central

Blake Coleman – Potosi

Luke Ferranto – Ste. Genevieve

Barrett Henson – Central

Kendall Horton – Central

Zane Huff – North County

Jaxon Jones – Central

Kooper Kekec – North County

Colby Larkins – Farmington

Ethan Marler – Fredericktown

Garrett Marler – Fredericktown

Aiden Meyer – Ste. Genevieve

Casen Murphy – Central

Aiden Redmond – Farmington

Lane Revelle – Potosi

Ty Schweiss – Central

Jobe Smith – North County

Ryan Souden – Fredericktown

Wyatt Springkamper – Ste. Genevieve

Zander Stephens – Fredericktown

Lucas Whitehead – Central

Easton Wood – Fredericktown

Small School:

Gavin Butery – Bismarck

Jaxon Campbell – West County

Clayton Drury – Valle Catholic

Hudsen Dunlap – West County

Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic

Grant Fallert – Valle Catholic

Rylan Fallert – Valle Catholic

Carter Hedrick – Bismarck

Nolan Inman – Arcadia Valley

Keller Loughary – Valley

Preston Lurk – Valle Catholic

Colby Maxwell – Valley

Caden Merrill – West County

Garrett Mork – Bismarck

Nolan Rawson – West County

Carter Reed – West County

Julian Thebeau – West County

Alex Viox – Valle Catholic

Isaac Viox – Valle Catholic

Colin Whited – Arcadia Valley

Cody Yates – Kingston