Ste. Genevieve ended a six-year state playoff baseball drought with its third all-time district title while West County captured its third straight last month.

Both teams were prominently featured along with several others from the MAAA conference when individual all-district honors were recently released.

The Dragons highlighted the Class 4, District 2 First Team with ace hurler Chad Donze, second baseman Grant Staffen and power-hitting first baseman Keaton Boyer.

Potosi standouts Noah Jacobsen and Ethan Dicus also made the First Team along with North County duo Kolten Poorman and Karter Kekec.

Fredericktown moved in from District 1, and were paced throughout the season by senior catcher Colton Rehkop and shortstop Logan Winkelman. Central third baseman Braydon Scherffius was also honored.

Second team recognition went to four more Ste. Genevieve players – Logan Gegg, Derek Morganthaler, Brady Boyer and Payton Matthews – along with Cody Hubbard and Cole Ziegler of North County, Potosi sophomore Ryker Walton, Fredericktown ace Clark Penuel and Central freshman Slade Schweiss.

West County emerged from a strong Class 3, District 3 field that included state-ranked programs St. Pius and Jefferson and conference champion Arcadia Valley.

The Bulldogs picked up five First Team all-district selections, including top three pitchers Dakota Dowd, Zach Francis and Hayden Roney plus first baseman Ty Simily and infielder Luke Gaia.

Arcadia Valley landed sophomore pitcher Carter Brogan and senior first baseman Eli Vandergriff on the First Team.

Second Team choices included Luke Savage, Stephen Pursley and Taylon Jones of the Tigers. Kingston was represented by Keith Jessen and Wyatt Jessen.

Farmington outfielder and pitcher Zach Grimes was selected in Class 5, District 1.

Accolades from Class 2, District 4, where Valle Catholic was champion, and Class 1, District 3 have yet to be submitted.

