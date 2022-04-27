Chandler propels Raiders past AV with dramatic HR

BONNE TERRE – Clayton Chandler believes the best days are still ahead for a North County baseball squad struggling to find consistency this season.

The senior catcher rescued the Raiders from another frustrating setback with one powerful swing while down to their final out Tuesday afternoon.

Chandler belted a fastball from Arcadia Valley ace Jackson Dement over the center-field fence in the seventh inning for a walk-off, two-run home run and 7-6 comeback victory.

North County (3-10) erased a four-run deficit over the final two frames, and capitalized on a crucial defensive error that sparked its decisive rally.

Winning relief pitcher Jobe Smith stood at second base as the final delivery was made, representing the potential tying run, and trotted in as Chandler provided the heroics.

“I was just looking to get my teammates home,” Chandler said. “I’ve had a rough year so far, and they have been picking me up. I felt like I got most of it, but didn’t know it was gone at first.”

Arcadia Valley (9-9) squandered a strong outing from right-hander Colin Whited, both on the mound and at the plate, where he finished 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

Hunter Smith raced home on a wild pitch to give the visiting Tigers a 6-2 advantage, just moments after Dement coaxed a bases-loaded walk from Jobe Smith in the sixth.

But an excellent running catch by Carson Elliott in deep center kept the margin from further expansion, and North County began chipping away from there.

Whited scattered six hits over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision, but issued costly walks to Chandler and next batter Grant Mullins to begin the bottom of the sixth.

Those runners not only eventually scored on a wild pitch and RBI ground out by Landon Murphy, but also resulted in Whited reaching his allotted pitch limit two outs shy of a potential complete game.

Kooper Kekec hustled out two infield singles for the Raiders, and led off the seventh by reaching on a ground ball through the legs of second baseman Eli Browers.

Jobe Smith followed with a double past the center fielder, and Whited completed his pitching work by fanning clean-up man Trenton Crepps for his third strikeout.

Dement shifted from his starting shortstop position with no opportunity to sufficiently loosen in the bullpen, and retired Elliott on a sacrifice fly to Will Erpenbach in center before facing Chandler.

The final rally shielded Raiders starter Isaac Easter from defeat after allowing four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Three of the four runs charged against him were unearned.

“It’s really been the story of our season where it seems like we’ve always had something happen to get us down, and we just didn’t know how to respond,” North County coach Jake Donze said. “We’re finally starting to figure out how to come back from that stuff. I can’t think of somebody better to have that happen to than Clayton.”

Arcadia Valley jumped in front 2-0 in the opening frame on an RBI single by Erpenbach after errors from Kekec and Mullins at the corners put Whited and Keagan Lawlor on base.

Consecutive doubles by Whited and Dement to each gap restored a 3-1 lead in the top of the third, but second baseman Michael Huff recovered a dropped ball soon enough to catch Dement advancing to third after Kekec fielded a two-hopper and decoyed a throw across the diamond.

Crepps singled home Kekec in the home half of the third, but Whited preserved the narrow lead with a bases-loaded strikeout of Mullins

The Tigers made it 4-2 when Easter issued his third walk in succession to Erpenbach after Kekec missed a pop fly in foul territory. Jobe Smith entered to get a called bases-loaded strikeout against Nolan Inman.

Singles by Kolten Smith, Hunter Smith and Whited helped Arcadia Valley create more separation with two runs in the sixth.

Easter helped his own cause with a two-out RBI single in the second. Murphy was stranded following a leadoff hit in the third.

Chandler, who blocked numerous curve balls in the dirt to hold runners at bay, reached base in each of his four plate appearances.

“We definitely needed that win,” Chandler said. “We’ve been going through a rough streak over the last few games. But I think we’re all starting to come together and be a team.”

Dement, the likely starter for a conference showdown against West County on Wednesday, collected a game-high three RBI for AV as both teams tallied seven hits.

Browers provided a sparkling defensive play in the first inning, lunging to his right and throwing from a seated position to retire leadoff batter Zane Huff, who grounded out to him four straight times.

