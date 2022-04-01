Clutch doubles give Valle edge in cold over Central

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic baseball team mustered just five hits, but capitalized on a bevy of free base runners against Central on Thursday night.

Jackson Fowler and Isaac Viox provided crucial two-run doubles during the fifth inning, and the Warriors prevailed 9-7 amid intermittent drizzle and temperatures in the low 40s at Yanks Field.

Senior catcher Josh Bieser shined offensively at 3-for-4 overall, and starting sophomore pitcher Grant Fallert worked the first five innings for the win.

Valle Catholic (8-1) scored five times during its pivotal rally after the contest was even at 3-3. Leadoff man Chase Fallert walked and next batter Bieser singled to set the table.

Fowler struck out in his previous bat against sophomore lefty Casen Murphy, but hammered a drive to deep center field that brought both runners home.

Murphy could have escaped further damage after striking out Collin Vaeth and Grant Fallert, but both men instead reached safely as pitches skipped to the backstop.

Viox connected for another double with two outs, then scored to make it 8-3 when a skipped throw eluded the first baseman for an error.

Grant Fallert compiled six strikeouts while yielding three runs on four hits and five walks, and got around an infield hit by Ty Schweiss to open the game.

Central (1-3) nearly completed an immediate comeback in the sixth after Michael Vance and Kendall Horton drew one-out walks against reliever Chase Fallert.

Slade Schweiss keyed a two-out flurry with an RBI single to right, and drew an errant throw to second base while advancing as a second runner scored.

RBI singles from Murphy and clean-up batter Jett Bridges trimmed the margin to 8-7 before Fallert retaliated with an inning-ending strikeout.

Grant Fallert tacked on a sacrifice fly in the home half after Bieser ripped a leadoff single, and Chase Fallert fanned the final two batters in the top of the seventh.

The Rebels outhit Valle 7-5 in defeat, and pulled even at 3-3 after Horton walked and advanced to third on a hit-and-run single from Ty Schweiss in the fifth.

Slade Schweiss followed with a tying sacrifice fly while going 2-for-3 overall. Bridges and Ty Schweiss also provided two hits each, but the last five spots in the order were a combined 0-for-11.

Murphy allowed eight runs on three hits and three walks, and struck out six over 4 1/3 innings. Brendon Jenkins picked up the last five outs in relief for Central.

All-state center fielder Aiden Heberlie sparked the game’s first scoring rally with his speed, stealing two bases before sprinting toward the plate on a passed ball. Isaac Roth walked and scored on an RBI ground out by Michael Okenfuss to make it 2-0 in the second.

The Rebels responded with two runs in the third. Murphy followed a Slade Schweiss single with an RBI ground out, and Bridges legged out a tying chopper up the middle.

Viox finished with a team-high three RBI for Valle Catholic, and manufactured the go-ahead run with a ground out in the fourth after Grant Fallert walked and stole second.

Central was looking to bounce back after a disastrous 12-run seventh inning enabled Festus to prevail earlier in the week, but was again harmed by numerous free passes to the opposition.

Chase Fallert made an excellent stop and throw from the shortstop hole early in the action, then was denied two potential hits on excellent plays by the Rebels.

Bridges charged a slow tapper from third in the second frame, and Horton tracked down a dangerous bullet to deep right-center that could have cleared the bases in the fifth.

