Clutch HR sends St. Pius to title over West County

LEADWOOD – When recommended to institute new rules in late 2016 restricting the number of pitches thrown in a single day, the MSHSAA Board of Directors ultimately chose a blanket maximum of 105 for seniors and juniors that voting members soon approved.

Senior ace J.D. Whitter was potentially one out away from punctuating a district title for West County on Friday afternoon before the mandated protective measure took the baseball from his hand.

St. Pius mustered only two hits through 6 2/3 innings against the future Division II lefty signed to Drury University, who showed no fatigue or discomfort when his quest for a complete game was halted.

The Lancers capitalized fully upon his departure, as one gigantic swing by senior catcher Austin Almany instead powered his squad to the Class 3, District 3 championship.

Almany drove a delivery from freshman reliever Julian Thebeau through the stiff breeze for a go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to stamp a 5-3 victory.

Andrew Merseal walked the bases loaded during the home half, but caught a soft liner by freshman Bradey Buhrmester – a defensive substitution resulting from the forced pitching change in the sixth – to record the save and trigger the improbable celebration.

Tate Ramey threw a scoreless sixth frame for the relief win, and Nathan Stoll had an RBI double as St. Pius (20-6) advanced to face Valley Park in the state sectional round on Tuesday.

Brimming optimism turned to sudden heartache for West County (18-5), which was close to unbeatable anytime Whitter stood atop the mound.

Whitter headed out for the seventh inning with nine pitches remaining at his disposal, and quickly got the first out on a ground ball to second baseman Mason Simily.

But a costly one-out, four-pitch walk to No. 9 batter Colin Brown, the fourth issued by Whitter in conjunction with nine strikeouts, would factor into an eventual no-decision.

Thebeau inherited a runner at second base after the second out was obtained, but plunked Stoll on the arm before Merseal made it 3-2 with an RBI single to left-center field.

Almany made no mistake when his heroic opportunity arrived, and his fourth home run this spring ignited a boisterous eruption from the visiting dugout as Thebeau crouched with his hands on his head in disbelief.

The contest ended on a much happier note than it began for Merseal after committing three errors at shortstop within the first three West County batters.

Those miscues prolonged the first inning for sophomore starter Zander Street, who reached his limit of 95 pitches as the fifth frame concluded.

His ability to minimize the early damage was crucial in keeping the Lancers within striking distance. The first error was erased as Almany caught courtesy runner Tristan Beck stealing.

Whitter drew a bases-loaded walk four batters later, but a solid fly ball from Jase Campbell was caught in left field to keep the margin at 1-0.

Freshman shortstop Nolan Rawson shined offensively for West County by going 2-for-4, reaching base three times and scoring two runs. He was also smooth on three defensive chances.

Caden Merrill fouled off several pitches before ripping a single after Rawson singled through the middle to begin the third inning. Whitter notched his second RBI on a hit for a 2-0 cushion.

Tycen Price sparked the next scoring rally in the fourth. A sacrifice bunt by Trey Wright preceded a key two-out RBI single by Rawson, and the Bulldogs carried all of the momentum up 3-0.

Whitter worked around a leadoff single by Nathan Schwer in the first inning, and encountered a runner at third with one out following two West County errors in the third.

But the second out occurred when Stoll was ruled to have leaned into a pitch that was over the plate, resulting in a strikeout. Merseal then grounded out to end the threat.

St. Pius finally broke through in the top of the fifth. Brown was hit by a pitch, and raced home when a double by Stoll tailed away from the pursuing Campbell in left-center.

West County immediately looked to answer with a leadoff single by Simily, who also walked twice, but the Lancers delivered superb defense.

Merseal backhanded a ground ball and made a perfect throw while falling away to retire Campbell after Ramey slid to his knees in right field to deny Whitter of a second hit.

Street yielded three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Bulldogs, who earned their first conference title since 2005 this season, entered the district final on a five-game streak and winners in seven of their last eight games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.