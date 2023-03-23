Farmington High School senior Ryan Cooper signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Cooper was an all-conference catcher last season, and helped the Knights win the MAAA Large-School championship as a sophomore. Also seated are his father Jason Cooper and mother Kristen Cooper. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Eric Johnson, former head baseball coach Dr. David Cramp, assistant coach Col. Randy Sparks and Missouri Bulls club coach Todd Pennington.