Arcadia Valley High School senior Jackson Dement recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division II baseball and continue his education at McKendree University, located in Lebanon, Ill. He plans to pursue a business degree. Dement, a pitcher and infielder, has earned First Team all-conference and all-district honors for baseball and basketball over multiple seasons, and helped the Tigers capture a district basketball title as a sophomore. Also seated are his father Chris Dement and mother Kellee Dement. Standing are Arcadia Valley assistant coach Hayden Helvey, left, and head baseball coach John Inman.
Dement selects path to McKendree
