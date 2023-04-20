Arcadia Valley High School senior Jackson Dement recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division II baseball and continue his education at McKendree University, located in Lebanon, Ill. He plans to pursue a business degree. Dement, a pitcher and infielder, has earned First Team all-conference and all-district honors for baseball and basketball over multiple seasons, and helped the Tigers capture a district basketball title as a sophomore. Also seated are his father Chris Dement and mother Kellee Dement. Standing are Arcadia Valley assistant coach Hayden Helvey, left, and head baseball coach John Inman.