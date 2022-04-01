Dragons score seven in fifth inning to rout AV

STE. GENEVIEVE – The pitching staffs for Ste. Genevieve and Arcadia Valley entered Thursday facing much different circumstances.

The host Dragons were competing ahead of a scheduled one-week hiatus, while more pressure was on the Tigers to preserve arms at the beginning of four games in three days.

Ste. Genevieve used the more relaxed stretch of action to hand Zach Boyer the baseball, and the senior right-hander threw four shutout innings as part of a 13-0 triumph at Yanks Field.

Mason Nix finished 2-for-2 with three RBI while reaching base four straight times, and Carter Klump had two singles with two runs scored.

Boyer scattered three hits and struck out five for the Dragons, and operated with a 4-0 lead after allowing just one base runner during his initial progression through the lineup.

Ste. Genevieve (5-1) broke the contest open when four walks and three defensive errors by the Tigers contributed to seven unearned runs with two outs in the third inning.

Klump notched the only hit during that rally as 12 batters stepped to the plate. Boyer and Nix coaxed walks with the bases loaded.

AV starter Nolan Inman nearly averted all of that damage. He obtained the second out of the frame when third baseman Keagan Lawlor threw home on a force play for the second out.

But an ensuing ground ball by leadoff man Wyatt Springkamper was bobbled, and two more miscues prolonged the struggle for Inman and reliever Hayden Gallaher as the margin reached 11-0.

Sam Brewer narrowly missed a home run when his leadoff double slammed hard off the left-field fence, and Nix capped the scoring with his second RBI single in the fourth.

Andrew Glassey walked the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, but closed the game with a scoreless frame on his second strikeout.

Jackson Dement, Hunter Smith and Colin Whited produced singles for Arcadia Valley (3-2), which put two runners aboard before Boyer retired Dement on a sharp fly ball in the third.

Ste. Genevieve grabbed an early 2-0 lead after Zach Boyer tripled to right-center and scored on a wild pitch ahead of singles by Aiden Boyer and Nix.

Lawlor made a nifty stab on a sharp grounder with the bases loaded to end the second inning, but not before Klump and Bryant Schwent collected RBI to extend the lead.

Inman plunked four batters over 2 2/3 innings. The Tigers were scheduled for Fredericktown wood bat tournament action on Friday evening.

Springkamper was on base three times, including an RBI single, and Alex Fleeman contributed a single toward the nine-hit attack by the Dragons.

AV catcher Kolten Smith scooped a bouncing pitch off the turf and made a strong throw to catch Nix advancing from second base in the third inning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.