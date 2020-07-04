Dragons, Warriors tie while topping Rebels

PARK HILLS – Nothing was settled in the first summer high school baseball clash between rivals Valle Catholic and Ste. Genevieve. But at least they were playing.
In the second exhibition round-robin series of three originally scheduled, the Warriors and Dragons sandwiched a tie between their respective victories over host Central on Thursday.
The three schools recently agreed to compete on separate dates at each home field after the official season was canceled in March due to COVID-19.
Valle Catholic faced Central at Alumni Field on Tuesday, but pouring rain arrived in the area before the next two games could commence.
Valle Catholic 3, Ste. Genevieve 3
Shortstop Chase Fallert collected two RBI on a double and single, and provided some sparkling defense as Valle Catholic grabbed two separate leads.
Ste. Genevieve erased both deficits, but stranded the bases loaded to end a contest that was called after six innings while reaching the predetermined 90-minute time limit.
Jayden Gegg doubled past third base, and Fallert followed with a go-ahead single through the middle to snap a 2-2 deadlock in the top of the sixth.
The Dragons countered after Keaton Boyer and Hunter Lorance drew back-to-back walks from reliever Kyle Roth, who was then pulled with a 2-0 count against Alex DeRousse.
Kyle Gielow retired his inherited batter before Adrian DeRousse singled to load the bases with one out. Peyton Matthews evened the score with a fielder’s choice.
Jesse Kemper walked to put three runners aboard, but the final inning concluded when Gielow induced a ground out to first baseman Austin Burnett and covered the toss.
Jayden Gegg allowed two runs on six hits and struck out five over five innings for Valle. Fallert turned a double play to help him work around a single and walk in the opening frame.
Opposing starter Logan Gegg went the distance for Ste. Genevieve, likewise notching five strikeouts while yielding just four hits – two each to Fallert and Jayden Gegg.
The Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead on a Fallert double and Roth sacrifice fly in the third inning after Chase Dunlap coaxed a leadoff eight-pitch walk.
Ste. Genevieve squandered singles by Aiden Boyer and Logan Gegg to begin the bottom of the fourth, but capitalized when a one-out error sparked a rally in the fifth.
Kemper made it 2-1 with an RBI single, then alertly tagged up from third when Fallert drifted back to secure a falling catch on a shallow sacrifice fly by Aiden Boyer.
Adrian DeRousse and Aiden Boyer each had two hits for the Dragons. Zach Boyer singled and walked, but was denied reaching base again as Fallert leaped to catch his line drive in the third.
Ste. Genevieve 4, Central 3
Ste. Genevieve produced solo runs in four of five innings against Central to complete a comeback win while maximizing three total hits.
Peyton Matthews drew a one-out walk from Rebels reliever Dylan Corcoran in the top of the fifth, and ultimately scored the decisive tally.
Matthews advanced on a wild pitch and passed ball, then raced across the plate while Jesse Kemper stayed in a rundown and was tagged out between first and second.
Nathan Selby pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the relief win. He navigated a two-out walk and subsequent error to secure the outcome on an infield fly.
Central mustered only two hits overall – consecutive doubles by Braydon Scherffius and Slade Schweiss – but still surged ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the first.
Schweiss nabbed two RBI when his drive burned the left fielder, who appeared to lose sight of the ball, after Scherffius landed his tying double in the same vicinity.
Ste. Gen. starter Carter Klump began his outing by walking Gage Manion and Cade Scherffius, but settled down from there to retire nine of his last 10 batters.
Catcher Logan Gegg opened the scoring with an RBI single, and also picked off a runner at third base for the Dragons. Alex DeRousse and Andrew Glassey also collected hits.
Ste. Genevieve climbed within 3-2 when a throwing error enabled Hunter Lorance to score in the second inning. An RBI ground out by Zach Boyer in the third tied the game.
Nathan Hamski scattered three hits and fanned two through four innings in a no-decision for the Rebels. Ruger Sutton reached base in both of his plate appearances.
Valle Catholic 6, Central 3
Owen Viox finished 2-for-2 with a double, and equaled Drew Bauman with two RBI as Valle Catholic beat Central in nightcap that spanned only four innings within time constraints.
The Warriors received two walks and two hit batsmen in the third inning from a combination of Central starter Cade Scherffius and reliever Brandon Jenkins.
All four of those free runners would eventually touch the plate. Bauman drew a bases-loaded walk, and Viox ripped a two-run single to right-center for a 6-1 advantage.
Drew Hamski lifted a sacrifice fly after Dylan Corcoran reached on an error, and Ruger Sutton scored on a passed ball during a serious Central threat in the bottom of the fourth.
Jenkins extended the game with a two-out single, and Gage Manion walked to load the bases and bring up the potential winning run, but Isaac Roth slammed the door with his second strikeout.
Valle Catholic jumped ahead 2-0 on Bauman single after a misplay at shortstop allowed Jayden Gegg to score with two outs.
Scherffius got around a leadoff double by Viox in the second inning when shortstop Ty Schweiss leaped to snare a line drive.
Corcoran walked and trotted home on a wild pickoff throw from the catcher, cutting the Central deficit to 2-1 in home half against starting pitcher Kyle Gielow.
An infield single by Chase Dunlap and double to left by Roth gave the Warriors runners at second and third with no outs in the fourth, but Jett Bridges struck out two while completely escaping the threat.
Hamski singled to finish 1-for-1, and right fielder Brett Richardson doubled while recording two outfield assists for Central.
Ste. Genevieve will host Central and Valle in the next triple-header on Monday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!