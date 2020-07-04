Dragons, Warriors tie while topping Rebels

Schweiss nabbed two RBI when his drive burned the left fielder, who appeared to lose sight of the ball, after Scherffius landed his tying double in the same vicinity.

Ste. Gen. starter Carter Klump began his outing by walking Gage Manion and Cade Scherffius, but settled down from there to retire nine of his last 10 batters.

Catcher Logan Gegg opened the scoring with an RBI single, and also picked off a runner at third base for the Dragons. Alex DeRousse and Andrew Glassey also collected hits.

Ste. Genevieve climbed within 3-2 when a throwing error enabled Hunter Lorance to score in the second inning. An RBI ground out by Zach Boyer in the third tied the game.

Nathan Hamski scattered three hits and fanned two through four innings in a no-decision for the Rebels. Ruger Sutton reached base in both of his plate appearances.

Valle Catholic 6, Central 3

Owen Viox finished 2-for-2 with a double, and equaled Drew Bauman with two RBI as Valle Catholic beat Central in nightcap that spanned only four innings within time constraints.