BISMARCK – Bismarck batted around the lineup and scored seven times in the bottom of the seventh to stun visiting Grandview 12-11 on Tuesday.
Jase Campbell stepped in with the bases loaded and one out, trailing 11-9, and laced the second pitch of the at-bat to center field for a single.
Tyler Mork rounded third behind Kaydon Ketcherside, and beat the throw from center field to tie the game.
Grandview catcher Austin Gallaway fired the ball to third base, attempting to catch Trevor Politte advancing.
The throw deflected off the third baseman’s glove and into foul territory, and Politte raced home with the winning run.
“It was a great team effort,” Bismarck coach Chris Hayes said. “Our philosophy is to move it to the next guy when we are down like that.
Logan Dunn connected for a home run that brought in Shawn Mork, who led the seventh inning off with a single.
“We responded. Shawn Mork got on base with a base hit. Then Logan Dunn came in with a two-run home run and that kind of set the tone for the inning.
“(Grandview’s) pitcher struggled a little bit, walked some guys and we chipped away and got some more base hits. Just big base hits all the way up the lineup. I’m proud of my seniors, freshman and everybody that stepped up and made this win possible.”
Shawn Mork pitched Bismarck through five innings and allowed five runs on four hits. He compiled 12 strikeouts, including the side in this second and fifth.
Dunn relieved in the sixth, but allowed four runs in the seventh. Tyler Mork finished off the seventh by stranding two inherited runners with a strikeout, and picked up the win.
Shawn Mork struck out the first batter of the game, but Gallaway greeted him next with a double over the center fielder.
Ethan Mollard singled with two outs to score Gallaway, and gave Grandview an early 1-0 lead.
Bismarck answered in the second inning with a two-RBI double to left by Dylan Cole for a 2-1 edge.
Grandview scored two in the third to regain the lead, and later moved ahead 5-3 after Bismarck had pulled even.
A wild pitch in the sixth scored Mollard, and Sam Rose added an RBI ground that extended the Grandview margin to 5-3.
Bismarck fought back yet in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Hunter Dugal and Kayden Ketchersideled sparked that rally with back-to-back hits.
Both men scored on an errant throw to first base by Clayton Riddle, who was attempting to turn a double play.
Chase Wilson began the seventh inning for Grandview with an infield hit, stole second and scored on Colton McAnally’s double. Five more runs scored in the inning as the Eagles their largest advantage of 11-5,
Consecutive walks and a single by Ketcherside loaded the bases following Dunn's home run.
Shawn Mork struck out five straight during a stretch that bridged the first inning to the third.
Dunn added a double in the fifth and was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Dugal reached base and scored three times while going 2-for-3.
Ketcherside had two hits and scored three runs.
