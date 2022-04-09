Ellington slugs way past Valley on cold day

ELLINGTON, Mo. – The metal fence in left field stands roughly 30 feet high to protect a neighboring home from potential damage at the diminutive Ellington High School baseball field.

The barrier was no match for a mammoth blast by junior catcher Jake Farmer that cleared the adjacent street and front yard before thumping loudly off the structure.

Teammate Owen McCormick launched a more modest two-run shot three batters earlier, and the Whippets tallied five times in the second inning on Friday to defeat Valley 12-6.

Farmer finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored, and Tyler Hackworth added three RBI while going 3-for-4 with three singles plus a walk as Ellington (6-5) compiled 13 hits overall.

Colby Maxwell and Brant Rawlins homered for Valley (1-6) on a miserably chilly late afternoon that saw stray pellets of sleet touch the ground as the temperature hovered around 40 degrees.

The teams agreed to shift venues for the rescheduled contest with the Vikings still batting as the home team due to less conducive field conditions in Caledonia. Several players wore hoodies as uniform tops.

Valley committed a pair of errors during the second inning behind freshman lefty Ayden Sims, and the Whippets grabbed a 6-0 lead when Farmer connected with no doubt.

Tanner Newhouse and Hayden Todd equaled the 2-for-4 efforts of both Maxwell and Rawlins, but the Vikings could not complete a comeback.

Ellington employed a trio of pitchers by design, and starter Jake Buford worked around two first-inning hits by Todd and Maxwell before two walks proved costly in the second.

Sims scored the initial Valley run as Newhouse chopped a single through the left side that was bobbled in the outfield for an error.

The Whippets restored a 7-1 advantage in the top of the fourth. Hackworth delivered a two-out RBI hit after leadoff man Tucker DeMent served a bloop double to right field.

DeMent became the winning reliever after working three frames and striking out six. His stellar play to field and flip a slow roller in one motion while falling to his stomach thwarted a Valley threat in the fourth.

The Vikings had capitalized on a walk and subsequent error when courtesy runner Alex Bryan somehow eluded the tag of Farmer on a strong throw to slide safely on Todd’s RBI single.

Maxwell powered his second home run of the season to left field in the fifth, but DeMent kept the Ellington lead at 7-3 with three consecutive strikeouts after Rawlins singled.

An error at second base sparked an eventual three-run rally by the Whippets in the sixth, as Farmer doubled, Hackworth grounded a two-run single and John Heady added an RBI hit for a 10-3 cushion.

Heady notched his third RBI on a sacrifice fly in the seventh against Maxwell, who yielded six runs, four earned, on six hits while striking out seven over four innings of relief.

Newhouse reached base four straight times, and crossed the plate on an RBI single from Carson Loughary, who got trapped in a rundown between first and second for the final out of the frame.

Rawlins hammered his solo home run to left-center in the bottom of the seventh, and Cole Kearns later doubled and scored against third Ellington hurler Aiden Anderson.

Newhouse legged out an infield hit to extend the game, but new second baseman Jacob Henry corralled a dangerous flare by Eli Bone while falling backward to seal the outcome.

Ellington played its fourth opponent from the MAAA this spring, and owns an impressive win over Valle Catholic along with losses to West County and Bismarck.

K.J. Tiefenauer drew three walks for Valley.

