Farmington plagued by errors against Lutheran

FARMINGTON – Sophomore right-hander Jeremiah Cunningham was seemingly cruising on the mound, and induced the ideal contact for a possible double play.

But when the Farmington defense failed to record an out on the ground ball, a series of miscues quickly snowballed into a disastrous fifth inning on Tuesday afternoon.

Lutheran (St. Charles) converted five errors, three walks and four hits into seven runs over a span of 13 batters, and emerged with a comfortable 9-3 victory at Wilson-Rozier Park.

Ryan Luethauser pitched six superb innings with six strikeouts and just three hits and three walks allowed. David MacLauchlan notched a pair of RBI singles for the Cougars.

The visitors skipped pregame infield practice after arriving later than planned, and needed some time to get their offense rolling after receiving ample help from the opposition.

A Farmington squad that replaced eight senior starters from last spring finished one error below its season high after committing seven in a one-run triumph over Scott City.

Cunningham carried a no-hitter through four innings, and struck out four amid several ground outs that his infielders handled effectively before ultimately being charged with six unearned runs.

Jacob Millard slapped the first of his two singles in the fifth inning to the opposite field, and advanced when the next two-hopper caromed away from third baseman Jackson McDowell.

Cunningham compounded the quandary with back-to-back walks, including a four-pitch pass to Ethan Woodard that forced in the tying run at 1-1.

Luethauser put Lutheran (4-2) in front with a sacrifice fly, and two more runs crossed the dish when a throw to catcher Ryan Cooper popped away and another throw sailed into center field.

Jackson Kurtzeborn aggressively stole two bases ahead of RBI singles by MacLauchlan and Brodie Short before reliever Aiden Redmond worked out of a base-loaded situation.

Zac Fruend, who fanned three straight times against Cunningham, ripped an RBI triple to right off Redmond before MacLauchlan drove him in for a 9-1 advantage in the sixth.

The Knights wasted singles from Cunningham and Justin Mattingly in the home half, but salvaged two runs against Fruend in the seventh.

Chip Barth sparked the late rally with a single, and McDowell provided an RBI infield hit two batters later before Carter Bated raced home on a wild pitch.

Farmington second baseman Caden Probst was perfect on four defensive chances as Cunningham sat down 12 of the first 13 Lutheran batters, and shortstop Clayton Komar handled a tricky pop fly in the sixth inning.

The game’s initial hit would not occur until the home half of the fourth after Luethauser had issued a one-out walk to Cooper.

Courtesy runner Connor Rice hustled around the base paths to score all the way from first as designated hitter Colten Crump lifted an RBI single that the wind knocked down in shallow right-center field.

Lutheran later stalled the Knights when Short caught Barth trying to advance on a blocked pitch in the dirt. Fruend also covered plenty of ground from his shortstop position on a running catch in the sixth.

Junior Brady Cox made his varsity pitching debut for Farmington (2-3), and notched four strikeouts while retiring five of his six batters faced.

The Knights are schedule to host Notre Dame on Thursday.

