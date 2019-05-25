{{featured_button_text}}
Francis To Pitch For Quincy
Matt King, Daily Journal

West County High School senior Zach Francis recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball next season for NCAA Division II program Quincy University in Quincy, Ill., where he plans to pursue a teaching career. Francis has earned two previous Class 3 all-state selections as a pitcher and infielder while helping the Bulldogs win three consecutive district titles. They finished third in the state during his sophomore year. Also seated, from left, are his brother Joey Francis, mother Mari Francis, father Jesse Francis and brother Billy Francis. Standing are West County head baseball coach John Simily and sister Lily Francis.

