FREDERICKTOWN – A dominant pitching performance by sophomore Ethan Marler helped the Fredericktown baseball team secure a brisk 3-0 victory over Herculaneum on Wednesday.

Marler registered 13 strikeouts with two walks over 6 2/3 innings, and combined with reliever Sam Thomas for a one-hit shutout.

Fredericktown (8-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead when McCoy Clark walked and crossed the plate in the second inning. Ethan Marler helped his own cause with a two-RBI double in the fifth.

Dylan Jarvis singled and walked for Herculaneum (7-10), which loaded the bases in the seventh. Thomas issued two walks, but got the final two outs for the save.

Devin Black threw a complete game five-hitter in defeat with five walks and four strikeouts. Neither defense committed an error during the contest.

Zander Stephens finished 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, and Garrett Marler doubled with two walks for Fredericktown. Mason Proffer chipped in a single.

Valle Catholic 15, Farmington 6

STE. GENEVIEVE – Grant Fallert went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, and pitched four solid innings on Wednesday as Valle Catholic defeated visiting Farmington 15-6.

Alex Viox finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and delivered a two-run double in the sixth as the Warriors tallied five runs on five consecutive hits.

Isaac Viox also provided three hits, and Jackson Fowler was 2-for-2 while reaching base four consecutive times. Valle Catholic (22-3) overcame four defensive errors.

Grant Fallert highlighted a five-run third inning with a two-RBI triple, and headed back to the mound with a 7-0 lead. He struck out five and allowed five hits.

Caden Probst hit a long two-run home run off reliever Rylan Fallert in the fifth, and Kolton Crump drilled a two-run triple against Cannon Wolk in the sixth to bring Farmington (5-9) to within 10-6.

Crump finished 2-for-3 overall while Ryan Cooper and Jackson McDowell each provided a single plus two walks for the Knights, who wasted a bases-loaded scoring chance in the second.

Aiden Redmond was charged with nine runs on six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings in the loss. Three Farmington hurlers combined to plunk six Valle Catholic batters.

Chase Fallert scored the opening run of the game, and equaled Carson Tucker with RBI singles for the Warriors. Wyatt Fallert pitched a scoreless seventh in his varsity debut.