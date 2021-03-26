Friday Baseball: Trojans complete comeback in seventh

The Rebels ended an eventful opening frame leading 3-2, and tacked on four more runs before yielding one back in the seventh.

Slade Schweiss provided two singles for Central (3-2). Jenkins allowed three earned runs on nine hits and struck out three while walking one.

Arcadia Valley (3-2) committed six defensive errors that resulted in five unearned runs against hurler Jackson Dement, who gave up five hits and fanned seven over 4 1/3 innings.

Carter Brogan went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and threw a scoreless sixth on 12 pitches in relief.

Jacob Gibbs also singled twice for the Tigers while Dement doubled and Taylon Jones had an RBI hit.

Farmington 8, Scott City 0

FARMINGTON – Four runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth helped Farmington pull away for an 8-0 shutout over Scott City on Friday.

Kael Krause registered seven strikeouts over four innings to merit the win, and Clayton Redman fanned three over two frames of relief for Farmington (4-2).

Clayton Komar had two hits with two RBI, and Jacob Jarvis produced a team-high three RBI to boost the Knights offensively. Max McKinney walked four times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0