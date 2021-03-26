Friday Baseball: Trojans complete comeback in seventh

POTOSI – Two Festus errors contributed as the Potosi baseball team scored three times with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Friday.
Ty Mills crossed the plate with the winning run on a bases-loaded miscue after his RBI single extended the game and brought the Trojans within 3-2.
Isaiah Arndt singled to begin the final frame, and Andrew Coleman singled following two strikeouts as five straight Potosi batters reached safely. Cory Emily walked ahead of the winning swing.
Hunter Kinkaid obtained the last four outs and fanned three in relief for the win. Landon Bone and Ryker Walton provided singles for the Trojans.
Potosi (3-1) scored in the first inning, and Walton maintained the narrow lead until Festus broke through with three runs, two unearned, in the top of the sixth.
Walton recorded eight strikeouts and yielded three hits in an eventual no-decision. Arndt came in for two outs before Kincaid headed to the mound.
Central 7, Arcadia Valley 3
IRONTON – Jace Crump was 3-for-3 overall with a double and three RBI, and Central rode 6 1/3 strong innings from pitcher Brandon Jenkins past Arcadia Valley 7-3 on Friday.
The Rebels ended an eventful opening frame leading 3-2, and tacked on four more runs before yielding one back in the seventh.
Slade Schweiss provided two singles for Central (3-2). Jenkins allowed three earned runs on nine hits and struck out three while walking one.
Arcadia Valley (3-2) committed six defensive errors that resulted in five unearned runs against hurler Jackson Dement, who gave up five hits and fanned seven over 4 1/3 innings.
Carter Brogan went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and threw a scoreless sixth on 12 pitches in relief.
Jacob Gibbs also singled twice for the Tigers while Dement doubled and Taylon Jones had an RBI hit.
Farmington 8, Scott City 0
FARMINGTON – Four runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth helped Farmington pull away for an 8-0 shutout over Scott City on Friday.
Kael Krause registered seven strikeouts over four innings to merit the win, and Clayton Redman fanned three over two frames of relief for Farmington (4-2).
Clayton Komar had two hits with two RBI, and Jacob Jarvis produced a team-high three RBI to boost the Knights offensively. Max McKinney walked four times.