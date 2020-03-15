Gaia taking field for Mineral Area

West County High School senior Luke Gaia recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Gaia earned First Team all-district and Second Team all-conference honors last season as an infielder for the Bulldogs, who finished 21-7 overall and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal round. Also seated are his parents Dena and Jeff Gaia. Pictured standing, from left, are West County Athletic Director John Simily and Head Baseball Coach Bobby Simily.