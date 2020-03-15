Gaia taking field for Mineral Area
0 comments

Gaia taking field for Mineral Area

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gaia taking field with Mineral Area
Submitted Photo

West County High School senior Luke Gaia recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Gaia earned First Team all-district and Second Team all-conference honors last season as an infielder for the Bulldogs, who finished 21-7 overall and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal round. Also seated are his parents Dena and Jeff Gaia. Pictured standing, from left, are West County Athletic Director John Simily and Head Baseball Coach Bobby Simily.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hampton lands with HLG Baseball
Baseball

Hampton lands with HLG Baseball

  • Updated

Farmington High School senior Tyler Hampton signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play baseball and continue his education at Hannib…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News