Hampton lands with HLG Baseball

Farmington High School senior Tyler Hampton signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play baseball and continue his education at Hannibal-LaGrange University, an NAIA program located in Hannibal, Mo. He plans to study kinesiology and exercise science. Hampton is projected to start in left field this season for the Knights. Also seated, from left, are his mother Laura Hampton, sister Claire Hampton and father Ric Hampton. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant baseball coach Col. Randy Sparks, head baseball coach Dr. David Cramp, Hannibal-LaGrange assistant coach Charles Rapp and FHS assistant coach Josh Hoehn.