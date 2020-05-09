Hamski tackling two sports at HLGU

Central High School senior Drew Hamski recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play both baseball and basketball at Hannibal-LaGrange University, a NAIA program located in Hannibal, Mo. Hamski helped the Rebels win three district basketball championships over four years and a MAAA Large-School regular-season baseball title in 2018. Also seated are his parents Mike and Kelly Hamski. Standing, from left, are HLGU admissions counselor Scott Douglas, Central assistant basketball coach Mark Casey, brother Nathan Hamski, HLGU assistant baseball coach Charles Rapp, summer baseball coach Ron Calvird and Central head baseball coach Ronnie Calvird.