BISMARCK – Confusion and controversy marred a highly competitive baseball game on the field between Herculaneum and host Bismarck on Monday.

RBI singles by Dylan Black, Rickey Johnson and Dylan Jarvis in the eighth inning ultimately propelled the visiting Blackcats to an 8-5 victory.

But debate lingered during the action and beyond the final out as to whether an extra frame should have been required, due to an apparent discrepancy involving the home scorebook.

Herculaneum (5-6) was never credited for a third run in the top of the fourth inning, but still emerged with its third consecutive win either way.

Jackson Dearing highlighted his 3-for-5 effort with a solo home run to left field against starter Gavin Butery leading off the fifth. The Blackcats seemed to be cruising with a 6-1 advantage.

But the scoreboard reverted back to 5-1, which reflected the official book once umpires and coaches briefly convened prior to the sixth inning.

Bismarck head coach Chris Hayes was not involved in that discussion after he was ejected for arguing a close call during the fourth inning. Multiple fans were soon banished to the parking lot as well.

The Indians had rallied to score four runs with two outs in their half of the fifth to pull even, although Herculaneum believed that its leading margin was five at the time.

Isaiah Faulkner walloped an RBI double pver the center fielder, and opposing hurler Mason Gorzo walked the next two batters to extend the comeback.

Sven Wilson then put a two-strike offering in play, and was safe on a throwing error. An ensuing throw home forced multiple Bismarck runners to scramble back toward their established bases, and an errant toss from the catcher sailed into center field as Joey Randazzo and Eon Bone scored to make it 5-5.

Herculaneum nearly regained the lead in the sixth when Johnson doubled off the left-field wall. But a quick recovery by Faulkner and strong cutoff throw from shortstop Jesse Mack nailed the lead runner at home.

Gorza lasted 5 1/3 innings after relieving under duress in the first, and totaled six strikeouts with five walks, three hits and two earned runs allowed. Johnson made two solid plays behind him at shortstop in the sixth.

After both teams stranded a runner in the seventh, the Blackcats broke through against Mack for three runs in the eighth.

Devin Black walked and stole second ahead of a single by Clayton Anderson, then beat a late flip to the plate when Dylan Black tapped a slow roller toward the left side.

Johnson punctuated his own 3-for-5 day moments later, and Jarvis ended up 3-for-4 on his third single two batters later. Johnson made a sliding stop up the middle to conclude the game.

Devin Black earned the win by retiring six of his seven batters faced. He fanned three in a row before drilling Butery with one out in the eighth.

Butery battled on the mound for six innings and struck out five in an official no-decision. Whether he actually yielded six runs or five during that span, two unearned tallies proved costly in the fourth.

Herculaneum increased its lead to 4-1 when a hard ground ball from Aiden Moutray skipped off Mack as Jarvis and Tanner Duncan headed home.

Another miscue enabled Devin Black to reach ahead of a one-out walk to Anderson. Bismarck catcher Garrett Mork alertly snatched a bounced pitch off the backstop, however, and threw out his second runner of the game when Moutray broke for third base.

Tensions escalated from the Bismarck dugout on the ensuing ground ball by Dylan Black. A fair ball was signaled by the home plate umpire as the drive crossed over third base.

Hayes argued for a foul at a relatively subdued tone, but his choice of words prompted the umpire to send him away. The play would have resulted in an RBI double had the physical run scored by Devin Black been marked down.

The Indians sought quick retaliation in the bottom of the fourth, but Duncan fielded a ground ball from Mork near third base, and turned a pivotal double play with the bases loaded.

Dylan Black was 3-for-3 and reached base five straight times for Herculaneum, which instantly jumped ahead 2-0 on a Johnson triple and Dearing double.

Dearing was pulled as pitcher after six batters when Faulkner drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-1. Gorza entered to pick up a key strikeout.

Bismarck had runners at the corners in the second with Mork at the plate, but trailing runner Conner Brewster was caught stealing by Dylan Black.

Brewster singled twice, Wilson was on base three times and Carter Hedrick scored a run for the Indians, who lost starting catcher Lucas Dickey to a season-ending ACL injury last week at South Iron.