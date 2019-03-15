FARMINGTON – The Farmington Knights batted around and scored five runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Central Rebels 9-2 on Friday night in Ameritime Opening Day Tournament pool play.
Farmington (2-0) surged to put the lead out reach. The inning began with Noah Bellew who walked and stole second base. He moved to third on Owen Tripp’s infield single to the shortstop.
Pitcher Dylan Corcoran balked to bring in Bellew 5-2. Tyler Hampton was walked and scored on a fielder’s choice error by the shortstop.
Kael Krause tallied the Knights' second infield single of the inning, which scored Clayton Redmond. Krause intentionally placed himself in a rundown and was tagged out while Zachary Grimes scored to make it 9-2.
Grant Higginbotham started the game for Farmington. He pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters while allowing just two hits.
The Knights clawed their way back from a 2-0 deficit when Redmond singled up the middle to lead off the third inning.
Grimes was hit by a pitch, which moved Redmond into scoring position. Chad Silvey’s base hit scored Redmond, which was followed by a single from Bellew, scoring Grimes to tie the game.
Central (0-2) jumped ahead in the first inning. Dillon Manion singled to right and scored on a fielder's choice and high throw.
Corcoran grounded out to the shortstop to drive in Braydon Scherffius.
Cade Scherffius started on the mound for the Rebels, allowing four hits and two runs in three innings. He departed with the game tied and picked up a no-decision.
While batting in the first inning, he tried to beat out a slow roller to the third baseman. The play resulted in a close play at first base, but Scherffius caught his right ankle on the base.
He needed help getting off the field, but remained in the game to battle through the second and third, but was in visible pain before being replaced.
Corcoran relieved Scherffius in the fourth inning. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, walked five and allowed two runs.
Farmington will be in championhship pool play with Ste. Genevieve and Jackson on Saturday.
Farmington 14, STL Patriots 1
FARMINGTON – An eight-run fourth inning secured the 14-1 victory for Farmington over the St. Louis Patriots on Friday afternoon.
Chad Silvey began the inning with a base hit to shallow left field. Noah Bellew followed with a single to put two people on with no outs.
A throwing error off a bunt by Hunter Peirce loaded the bases. Owen Tripp popped a sacrifice fly out to center field, which began the scoring in the 13-batter fourth inning.
Jaysen Mattingly pitched four innings, struck out five, allowed two hits and one run.
Mattingly scored three times and finished his day with a triple to deep left-centerfield, which gave him two RBIs.
David Noel and David Olejnik had the only two Patriots hits. Noel scored in the first on a throwing error.
St. Louis 10, Central 4
FARMINGTON – The Central Rebels held an early lead during second inning action against the St. Louis Patriots on Friday afternoon, but were unable to hold it, resulting in a 10-4 loss.
Sal Tornatore began the second with a base hit up the middle, and was moved into scoring position when Frank Griesbauer singled with an infield hit.
Noah Amelung was walked. The three scored on consecutive singles from Joshua Mains and Noel, followed by a sacrifice-fly by David Olejnik.
St. Louis stretched the margin in the third inning with three more runs, two of which came on a two out double by Mains.
Mains went 2-for-2, he drove in three and was walked once. Zach Gunn doubled and homered while he scored twice.
Central had four batters in the hit column. Dillon Manion, Cade Scherffius, Dylan Corcoran and Michael Vance posted one each.
Jett Bridges started for the Rebels, pitching three innings. He allowed six runs and struck out two. Drew Hamski finished off the final three innings as four crossed the plate.
Ste. Genevieve defeated Perryville 15-1 and North County 6-0 to win Pool B.
Jackson captured Pool A by topping De Soto and Valle Catholic.
