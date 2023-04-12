PARK HILLS – Hillsboro maximized just four hits on Tuesday, and topped the North County baseball team 10-6 after producing seven runs during a long fourth inning.

Zach Reynolds picked up four RBI, and Dominic Sutton scored three runs for the Hawks, designated as the home club for the rare 1 p.m. weekday contest at Mineral Area College.

Keenan Drury responded from a rocky early stretch to pitch five solid innings for the win, allowing five hits while striking out four.

Trenton Crepps blasted a three-run home run to left field as the fifth batter of the game, and the Raiders were quickly ahead 3-0 after Kooper Kekec reached on an infield hit and Jobe Smith walked.

Hillsboro (8-2) promptly countered with two unearned runs against Smith, as an error on a potential double play preceded a two-RBI single by Reynolds.

The resulting 3-2 margin remained in place until the fourth. The Hawks sent 13 batters to the plate after the Raiders stranded two men in the top half.

Jaxon Day walked and advanced on two wild pitches before scoring the tying run. Smith went on to issue two more walks, and plunked two other batters as the danger snowballed.

Sutton delivered the go-ahead single through the left side, and Gavin Hite made it 8-3 with a two-run hit after Reynolds was hit with the bases loaded.

Gunner Sutton greeted reliever Tyler Pipkin with an RBI single, and Reynolds added a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 10-3 lead before moving from third base to relieve Drury in the sixth.

North County (2-3) wasted an initial scoring chance against Reynolds when a strikeout left the bases loaded following an overrun double by Zane Huff and two subsequent walks.

But the Raiders salvaged three runs in the seventh, and ultimately outhit the Hawks 8-4. Kekec drew a leadoff four-pitch walk to finish 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Smith, who struck out four in the loss, was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and singled home Kekec after Tim Ekstam, Jr. walked.

Bryan Brewster entered the game one inning earlier, and brought the Raiders closer by lining a two-run double past the left fielder.

But the comeback attempt was halted there. Jack Prince inherited a 2-0 count against Crepps, and got three quick out to secure the outcome.

Catcher Thomas Foerster threw out two stealing runners as Hillsboro earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Grant Mullins singled and Jack Moore walked twice for North County.