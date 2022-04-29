Kingston High School senior Wyatt Jessen recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at NAIA program Missouri Valley, located in Marshall, Mo. Jessen is a pitcher and shortstop as a four-year varsity starter for the baseball Cougars, and helped the boys basketball program capture its first district championship in late February. Also seated are his mother Misty Jessen Fielder and uncle Aaron Ross. Pictured standing, from left, are Kingston head baseball coach Kyle Nettles, assistant coach Zeke Schupp, activities director Paul Hamilton and junior high baseball coach Ryan McCann.
Jessen lands with Missouri Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
BONNE TERRE – Clayton Chandler believes the best days are still ahead for a North County baseball squad struggling to find consistency this season.
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore right-hander Grant Fallert came within one out of a complete-game shutout on Thursday as Valle Catholic topped Ste.…
BONNE TERRE – A sequence of five ringing hits created a four-run third inning on Thursday as the North County baseball team sought its elusive…
BONNE TERRE – As a powerful breeze gusted toward home plate and limited much hope for extra-base hits on Tuesday, the Central baseball team fo…
ELLINGTON, Mo. – The metal fence in left field stands roughly 30 feet high to protect a neighboring home from potential damage at the diminuti…
STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer pitched six superb innings, and Zach Boyer powered the offense with three hits on Wednesday as Ste. Genevieve def…
STE. GENEVIEVE – The pitching staffs for Ste. Genevieve and Arcadia Valley entered Thursday facing much different circumstances.