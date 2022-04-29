Jessen lands with Missouri Valley

Kingston High School senior Wyatt Jessen recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at NAIA program Missouri Valley, located in Marshall, Mo. Jessen is a pitcher and shortstop as a four-year varsity starter for the baseball Cougars, and helped the boys basketball program capture its first district championship in late February. Also seated are his mother Misty Jessen Fielder and uncle Aaron Ross. Pictured standing, from left, are Kingston head baseball coach Kyle Nettles, assistant coach Zeke Schupp, activities director Paul Hamilton and junior high baseball coach Ryan McCann.