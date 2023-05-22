Farmington High School senior Landon Johnson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Metropolitan Community College, located in Kansas City, Mo. Johnson was featured as a starting pitcher for the Knights this season. Also seated, from left, are his mother Kim Johnson, father Scott Johnson and stepmother Ellen Johnson. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Eric Johnson, head baseball coach Josh Hoehn and assistant coach Josh Schrader.