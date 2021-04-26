Jones throwing next for STLCC

Arcadia Valley High School senior Taylon Jones recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education as St. Louis Community College. Jones earned Second Team all-MAAA honors as a sophomore pitcher and infielder while helping the Tigers claim the Small-School conference title. Also seated are his grandfather Vic Crocker and mother April Jones. Standing, from left, are his brother Tatum Jones and Arcadia Valley head baseball coach John Inman.