Jones throwing next for STLCC
Jones throwing next for STLCC

Jones throwing next for STLCC
Submitted Photo, AVHS Athletics

Arcadia Valley High School senior Taylon Jones recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education as St. Louis Community College. Jones earned Second Team all-MAAA honors as a sophomore pitcher and infielder while helping the Tigers claim the Small-School conference title. Also seated are his grandfather Vic Crocker and mother April Jones. Standing, from left, are his brother Tatum Jones and Arcadia Valley head baseball coach John Inman.

