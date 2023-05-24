KENNETT, Mo. – The Potosi baseball lineup was unable to solve Kennett junior pitcher Ashton Williams in a season-ending defeat on Tuesday.

Williams collected nine strikeouts in a two-hitter, and provided an insurance two-run single in the sixth inning as the host Indians triumphed 4-0 in a Class 4 state sectional game.

Kennett (22-8), which placed third in the state playoffs last season, maximized just four hits against Potosi hurler Blake Coleman while advancing to face John Burroughs on Thursday.

Potosi (11-12) hoped to parlay its district title into a deeper postseason run, again as an underdog, but squandered multiple base runners in the second and third innings.

Williams allowed his only hits to Malachi Sansegraw and Colton Politte back to back, but escaped the second with two strikeouts before Sansegraw was thrown out on the base paths.

Coleman delivered a complete game with five strikeouts in defeat, but his fourth walk and second hit batsmen ignited a clinching three-run rally by the Indians in the sixth.

Peyton Branum made it 2-0 with an RBI double. Williams multiplied the margin by driving in two more as the next batter, and closed his shutout by retiring the final 12 batters in a row.

Brooks Nigut finished 1-for-2, and opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly after No. 9 batter John Poole singled and stole second base to in the Kennett third.