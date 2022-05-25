Kennett thwarts Central in sectional with four HR

PARK HILLS – The Central baseball team delivered clutch hits, made timely defensive plays, and was three outs away from dethroning the reigning Class 4 state champions on Tuesday afternoon.

Kennett had just enough power throughout a lineup loaded with imminent and eventual collegiate talent to overcome the pressure.

Leadoff man Braden Tice smacked a go-ahead, three-run home run during the top of the eighth inning, and the Indians escaped with a riveting 9-6 triumph in the sectional playoff round.

University of Arkansas signee Reese Robinett homered twice, including a tying solo shot in the seventh, and picked up the win during an early and necessary long relief appearance.

Kennett (24-4) erased two multi-run deficits, and advanced to face Affton in the quarterfinal round on Thursday after snapping a remarkable 19-game win streak by the Rebels.

Central (20-4) had gone more than seven weeks without tasting defeat, and illustrated why after chasing opposing starter Tanner Pierce with a three-run surge in the first inning.

Left-hander Nathan Hamski, one of seven Rebels to graduate last Thursday, preserved a 6-5 lead as Kendall Horton threw to cut down a runner at home from deep left field and conclude the top of the sixth.

The play drew a jubilant roar from the Central dugout, and the momentum further gathered when Slade Schweiss doubled off Robinett to lead off the bottom of the frame.

Star sophomore Casen Murphy stepped to the plate next, seeking his third hit of the game, but second baseman Matthew Gardner snared his stinging line drive to instead turn a pivotal double play.

Robinett then took matters into his own hands by crushing a delivery on missed location from Hasmki for a tying home run in the seventh after previously connecting against Murphy in the fifth.

The Indians made searing contact throughout the contest, and Hamski reacted just soon enough to catch a vicious drive near his head from Pierce with the score remaining 6-6.

Central put the potential winning run on base after freshman catcher Jaxon Jones guided a leadoff hit through the middle. But Robinett struck out seniors Dylan Holifield and Brendon Jenkins before catcher Caleb Duncan caught courtesy runner Barrett Henson stealing.

Hamski faced danger right away in the eighth after plunking one batter and walking the next ahead of a sacrifice bunt. Tice only needed a deep fly ball to regain the lead, but cleared the bases when his drive easily soared over the right-field fence.

Robinett obtained the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth before reaching his allotted pitch limit, and worked 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts while yielding three runs on eight hits.

Tanner Duncan inherited a three-run cushion with the bases empty, and retired Murphy on a fly ball after Ty Schweiss walked and Slade Schweiss singled to extend the game.

Kennett was outhit 13-10 overall, but connected five times for extra bases and capitalized on five walks. Tice finished 3-for-4 with a game-high four RBI.

Central sent Murphy to the mound for the most daunting challenge of his stellar sophomore season. The lefty was replaced by rule with a lead after maxing out at 95 pitches through 5 1/3 innings.

He threw a crisp opening frame, and allowed five runs on seven hits while compiling 11 strikeouts, including Robinett twice and No. 5 batter J.T. Wallace on three occasions.

Robinett gained revenge against Murphy on a solo blast in the fifth, just moments after the Rebels had snatched the lead from his grasp with three runs in the fourth.

Central was down 4-3 until Horton delivered his second leadoff hit of the day following a hustling double in the second. Ty Schweiss bolstered his 2-for-4 effort two batters later to place runners at second and third.

Kennett momentarily stayed ahead on a fielder’s choice that retired Horton at home, but Murphy came through with a tying two-out single to center.

Jett Bridges then electrified the home crowd with an opposite-field, two-run double for a 6-4 advantage that carried just beyond a leaping attempt in left.

The Rebels displayed no intimidation against their powerful foes, and generated at least one runner in every inning, but failed to convert any scoring chances after the fourth.

Ty Schweiss doubled on a sharp ground ball and tricky bounce past third base before subsequent hits from Slade Schweiss and Murphy enhanced a first-inning rally against Pierce.

Productive ground outs from Bridges and Jones pushed the second run across the plate, and Holifield made it 3-0 with an RBI double to left.

Murphy encountered a rocky second frame, however, and Kennett drew within 3-2 as Pierce walloped a two-run home run after Tanner Duncan singled.

Three walks ensued with a tying RBI single from Tice mixed in, but Murphy escaped further damage by throwing a breaking ball past Robinett with the bases loaded.

Duncan and Pierce combined forces again with a double and single to give the Indians a 4-3 edge in the third. But Murphy went on to strike out the side, then picked off Tice following a single in the fourth.

Slade Schweiss finished 3-for-5, and Jenkins added a single for the Rebels, who made their first state playoff appearance since 2014.

Central was aided defensively when second baseman Michael Vance reached to his right to stab a line drive in the eighth inning. Holifield made a leaping catch near the outfield fence in the fifth.

