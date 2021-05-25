Kennett wallops Valle in Class 4 sectional

KENNETT, Mo. – The Valle Catholic baseball team suffered far too many mistakes during its Class 4 state playoff debut against a strong and talented Kennett squad.
The Indians capitalized on six walks received and four defensive errors, and rode solid pitching past the visiting Warriors 9-1 in a warm sectional contest on Tuesday.
Starting lefty Peyton Heinley ripped a three-run double in the first inning, and Kennett (21-8) advanced to face Priory in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.
Both teams produced six hits overall, but Valle Catholic (28-5) stranded 11 on base during its season finale after most recently competing in Class 2.
Chase Fallert was tapped to pitch for the Warriors following his excellent performance in the district championship win over Ste. Genevieve.
But the sophomore endured an especially tough task after issuing three walks in the first inning. He was also retired twice at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.
Senior infielder Carter Hoog paced the Valle Catholic attack by going 2-for-3, and junior catcher Josh Bieser contributed a pair of singles.
Heinley struck out four over 3 2/3 innings, and limited the damage after Hoog sliced a double off the right-field line and Bieser lifted a shallow single.
Collin Vaeth brought the Warriors within 3-1 on an RBI single through the left side, and No. 9 batter Isaac Roth extended the frame on an infield hit before Fallert popped out to the shortstop.
Kennett responded with two runs in the third after Reese Robinett doubled and Tanner Duncan came through with an RBI single to center.
Bodey Ellis later came aboard on a fielder’s choice, and scored as the lead runner with men at the corners as Valle botched a rundown to make it 5-1.
Robinett finished 2-for-3 plus an intentional pass, and was only retired on a liner as first baseman Austin Burnett made a reaching stab to his right.
He was also the winning hurler after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Robinett worked around two inherited runners plus his own four-pitch walk in the fourth.
The first four hitters in the Valle Catholic order – Fallert, Aiden Heberlie, Jayden Gegg and Burnett – were a combined 0-for-14 against a combination of three hard-throwing arms.
Kobe Gates unleashed eight straight balls to Fallert and Heberlie while handing out three walks in the top of the seventh, then retired Bieser on a full-count fly ball to end the game.
Drew Bauman was perfect on five defensive chances between shortstop and third base in defeat. Valle Catholic was the lone district champion from the MAAA conference this season.
Kennett added four unearned runs in the fifth, as two-out errors by Heberlie on a dropped fly ball and Hoog on a grounder preceded a two-RBI triple by leadoff man Braden Tice.
Fallert (6-1) fanned five, walked five and yielded five hits over 4 2/3 innings. Gegg obtained the last four outs in relief, including a strikeout in the sixth with runners at second and third.