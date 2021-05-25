Kennett wallops Valle in Class 4 sectional

Collin Vaeth brought the Warriors within 3-1 on an RBI single through the left side, and No. 9 batter Isaac Roth extended the frame on an infield hit before Fallert popped out to the shortstop.

Kennett responded with two runs in the third after Reese Robinett doubled and Tanner Duncan came through with an RBI single to center.

Bodey Ellis later came aboard on a fielder’s choice, and scored as the lead runner with men at the corners as Valle botched a rundown to make it 5-1.

Robinett finished 2-for-3 plus an intentional pass, and was only retired on a liner as first baseman Austin Burnett made a reaching stab to his right.

He was also the winning hurler after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Robinett worked around two inherited runners plus his own four-pitch walk in the fourth.

The first four hitters in the Valle Catholic order – Fallert, Aiden Heberlie, Jayden Gegg and Burnett – were a combined 0-for-14 against a combination of three hard-throwing arms.