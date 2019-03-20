CALEDONIA – Kingston put four runs on the board in the second stanza and held off Valley’s late push to triumph 6-3 on Wednesday.
Wyatt Jessen pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Cougars (1-1), and totaled eight strikeouts while allowing three runs.
Keeton Loughary got the start for Valley and pitched three innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and struck out three.
Matt Johnson had a leadoff hit for Kingston in the second inning, and Bobby Berger drove a single to left field to load the bases after Layne Ficken was hit by a pitch.
A bases-loaded walk to Kyle Vandergriff brought in the first run of the game, and Wyatt Jessen connected for a two-run single with no outs. Keith Jessen made it 4-0 with an RBI ground out to the pitcher.
Kingston added one run in the fourth inning with a double play that scored Vandergriff. A wild pitch during Troy Gildehaus’s at-bat brought in Wyatt Jessen and extended the margin 6-0 in the fourth inning.
Wyatt Jessen paced Kingston at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Vandergriff was 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in one.
Keith Jessen had two singles and two RBI on the day, while Berger ended 2-for-3 and scored once.
Valley (1-1) had a difficult time picking up the delivery of Jessen. The Vikings could only manage two base runners through the first four innings.
Jessen allowed just one hit until the fifth. Andrew Brakefield singled, but was eliminated with an inning-ending double play.
Ethan Matthews tripled in the bottom of the sixth and came home for Valley on Keegan Boyer’s sacrifice fly to left field.
Skyler DeClue went 2-for-3 for the Vikings, while Matthews and Jacob Gaston were each 1-for-2.
Matthews pitched the fourth inning and allowed two runs in relief of Loughary.
Valley offered a threat in the seventh, but was unable to fully capitalize. Gaston singled up the middle before an error and walk loaded the bases.
Wyatt Jessen was replaced on the mound with one out by Keith Jessen, who earned the save after walking his first batter faced.
McCoy hit a fielder’s choice to the shortstop that reduced a 6-2 Valley deficit, and Loughary popped out to third base to end the game.
