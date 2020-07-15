Knights, Bulldogs roll past rivals

BONNE TERRE – The Farmington baseball team delivered several focused swings while producing two extended scoring rallies against rival North County on Tuesday.
Chip Barth and Blane Worley each finished 2-for-3, and Reilly Resinger pitched five solid innings as the Knights charged to a 14-2 victory in exhibition action.
Tyler Thebeau provided two singles, and Jacob Jarvis scored three runs. Farmington played its third game this summer after the spring season was nixed due to coronavirus.
North County debuted its high school squad in the opener of a two-game series that resumes Thursday at Wilson-Rozier Park, although many players had already seen competition in the Babe Ruth League.
Farmington jumped ahead 5-0 in the first inning when a misplayed fly ball preceded four consecutive hits against opposing starter Shelby Lee.
Worley and Thebeau singled ahead of an infield hit by Seth Heberlie. Justin Mattingly made it 3-0 with a two-run double, and crossed the plate as Barth prolonged a rundown between first and second.
A diving catch by center fielder Layton Mallow helped Lee work around two runners in the second, but Barth restored a 6-1 advantage with an RBI single in the third.
Resinger allowed just four hits while striking out two over five innings. Shortstop Clayton Komar caught a liner for double play, and outfielder Ayden Morgan added more defensive help with a sliding grab.
Farmington pulled away with eight runs in the fourth as 12 players batted. Worley doubled Jarvis to third ahead of Thebeau’s RBI single, and six other batters reached safely with two outs.
Komar made it 9-1 with a two-RBI single, and Barth followed with his second RBI hit before Resinger greeted reliever Devin Seastrand with an RBI single.
Morgan maximized his lone plate appearance with a bases-loaded double to right that drove in three. The Knights totaled with 11 hits overall.
Karter Kekec scored the first North County run on a wild throw after beating an infield hit and stealing two bases in the opening frame.
Seastrand brought in Mallow with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Tyler Murphy, Nick Tyler and Brayden Pogue each singled for the Raiders.
West County 9, Kingston 0
LEADWOOD – Despite not pitching a competitive game for West County since last September, former all-state performer Dakota Dowd picked up right where he left off Tuesday evening.
Dowd notched seven strikeouts over four dominant innings, and combined with two more hurlers on a 2-hitter to defeat visiting Kingston 9-0 in a summer exhibition contest.
Grady Masters collected three RBI, and Cody Ruble drove in two more while adding two hits for the Bulldogs, who scored at least once during each of their five offensive frames.
Kamden Walter fanned four over 1 2/3 innings of relief, and Kaiden Kaiser-Barton got the final out in a combined shutout.
Dowd also had a team-high three hits at the plate, was recognized before the contest along with fellow recent graduates Luke Gaia, Klayton Skiles, Tyler Price, Trey Wright and Ruble.
Kyle Vandergriff struck out three over 2 2/3 innings of work, and Keith Jessen singled for Kingston.
