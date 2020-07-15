Knights, Bulldogs roll past rivals

Resinger allowed just four hits while striking out two over five innings. Shortstop Clayton Komar caught a liner for double play, and outfielder Ayden Morgan added more defensive help with a sliding grab.

Farmington pulled away with eight runs in the fourth as 12 players batted. Worley doubled Jarvis to third ahead of Thebeau’s RBI single, and six other batters reached safely with two outs.

Komar made it 9-1 with a two-RBI single, and Barth followed with his second RBI hit before Resinger greeted reliever Devin Seastrand with an RBI single.

Morgan maximized his lone plate appearance with a bases-loaded double to right that drove in three. The Knights totaled with 11 hits overall.

Karter Kekec scored the first North County run on a wild throw after beating an infield hit and stealing two bases in the opening frame.

Seastrand brought in Mallow with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Tyler Murphy, Nick Tyler and Brayden Pogue each singled for the Raiders.

West County 9, Kingston 0