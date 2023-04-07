FARMINGTON – Any inconsistency that plagued that Farmington baseball team during four consecutive losses seems to have been smoothly corrected.

The Knights punctuated an unbeaten three-game week behind a sparkling two-hitter from sophomore righthander Aiden Redmond in their MAAA Large-School opener on Thursday.

Redmond notched nine strikeouts, including eight that caught opposing batters looking, and Farmington capitalized on two errors during the fourth inning to ultimately beat Potosi 3-0.

Caden Propst homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Colby Larkins finished 2-for-2 with a double to pace Farmington (3-4, 1-0).

Potosi (5-3, 0-1) could only generate two runners in scoring position, and stranded leadoff man Jay Pashia at third base following an infield single, wild pitch and passed ball in the sixth.

Trojans pitcher Blake Coleman narrowly missed a tying blast when center fielder Connor Rice chased down his deep drive on the warning track.

Propst likewise fell short of a home run during his second appearance, but muscled his next swing over the fence to extend a 2-0 advantage.

Farmington shortstop Cooper Tripp punctuated a solid performance in the field by reeling in a tricky pop fly to start the seventh inning, and Redmond fanned the next two batters to secure the shutout.

Potosi remained selective at the plate – perhaps to its detriment – as Redmond repeatedly managed to locate along the corners in two-strike situations.

The Trojans also conceded their final out in the second after Farmington coach Josh Hoehn immediately recognized two players batting out of order.

Coleman went the distance with eight strikeouts in defeat, yielding one earned run on five hits, and puzzled the top of the Farmington lineup with off-speed deliveries in the first inning.

But the Knights began to properly adjust their approach as Brady Cox narrowly missed a home run and Connor Rice lined sharply to Pashia at third base.

A long double by Larkins was eventually squandered, and Coleman matched zeroes on the scoreboard with Redmond until the Potosi defense stumbled in the fourth inning.

After Trojans catcher Macklin Davis threw out a stealing courtesy runner to clear the base paths with two outs, Cox reached on a bobbled ground ball before advancing on a passed ball.

Rice put Farmington ahead 1-0 when his sinking RBI single landed just in front of diving left fielder Ty Mills, then crossed the plate as a high pop by Larkins touched down in shallow left-center.

Lane Revelle singled to center as the second batter of the game for Potosi, which could not register its next hit against Redmond until the sixth.

Tripp made an excellent stop and strong throw from the hole in the second inning, and Potosi fell victim to a fluke occurrence after Coleman took a pitch off the thigh in the fourth.

Davis tried to back away from another inside delivery, but the ball contacted his bat and caromed softly toward the mound. Redmond fielded it amid some confusion to start a 1-6-3 double play.

Cox singled and reached base twice for the Knights, who will face Fredericktown on Tuesday before hosting their annual wood bat tournament next weekend.

Potosi has home games scheduled against West County on Wednesday and North County on Thursday.