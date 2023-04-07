Related to this story

Most Popular

Merrill powers way toward MAC

Merrill powers way toward MAC

West County High School senior Caden Merrill recently signed to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Merrill earn…

Cooper catches on with MAC

Cooper catches on with MAC

Farmington High School senior Ryan Cooper signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play baseball and continue his education at Minera…

Watch Now: Related Video

LIV golfers bring criticism as Masters tournament kicks off